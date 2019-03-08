Disband Political Party Militia Now Before Initiating A Legislation

Like all Ghanaians and foreigners who have witnessed the videos of Ghanaians clothed as “National Security” Operatives, members of Ghana Leadership Union are shocked. We have expressed sadness and deliberated on the level of brutalities by supposedly National Security Operatives clad in masked uniforms and unleashing violence on citizens of our dear nation. It was very disheartening to learn that such a degree of human rights violation was conspicuously meted out in broad day light on citizens of this country with impunity. We contend that this act of unprofessional conduct and barbarism should be strictly investigated and perpetrators brought to face the rigours of the law to forestall future occurrence. We join the call for the disbandment of political party militia and this should transcend mere political rhetoric.The government leadership should have the political will to deal drastically with such groups and their sponsors.

It is even a shame that we have NPP party militia being trained at the Osu Castle, the former seat of government as being investigated and exposed by Joy News on 7th March 2019. It defeats the President's agenda to ban party militia and exposes the hypocritical stance of The NPP lead administration.This is a clear indictment on the government and should not be countenanced at all by all well-meaning Ghanaians. In fact, he who seeks equity must come with clear hands but it seems the government is falling on its quest to fight political party militia.

The President stated in the recent State of the Nation Address that he will initiate a legislation to ban such activities where the two major political parties are unable to reach a consensus in handling the matter. It is a laudable initiative but very needless considering the exigencies of the time and the situation at hand. We need a robust and a radical approach such as arresting and prosecuting offenders. War Lords and sponsors of these criminal groups should also be brought to book irrespective of their political coloration.

GLU insists that government should be manifestly seen as dealing with the men who assaulted innocent citizens during the Ayawasu West wuogon Constituency by- election.We don’t need only a legislative instrument to combat political party militia. No! A crime is a crime! There are several provisions in the criminal code which ascribe punitive sanctions to such activities which border on criminality. Arresting and prosecuting offenders is the surest way to go. This will discourage the formulation of more of such groups whiles instilling fear in the existing ones.

It is incumbent on the police to activate their investigative machinery unimpeded by the government leadership, to find those who did these dastardly acts during the by- election as a first point of call in dealing with this menace. Government must not be seen unwittingly or wittingly shielding these men. We must crack the whip on them to boost the public confidence in government’s determination to fight the menace .

GLU suggests that both political parties should begin to distant themselves from such unlawful groups. We are of the view that if the activities of political party militia are not curled now it will degenerate into a monstrously greater force that will militate against the state if they feel they have been sidelined in one way or the other. We have seen incipient signs of they making their demands in a “ Rambo” style by hijacking some state premises including courts; yet government is treating this matter with kids gloves. These small activities are what have led to wars in other Africans countries.We must admit as a country that we are playing with fire.

The security and intelligence service should up their game and work without fear or favour. We ask a simple question: why must the IGP be seen pleading with political parties to ban their militia groups instead of acting to bring offenders to face the law? This shows a clear failure on the part of our security services. However, it is never too late to respond appropriately to this growing menace bedeviling our dear country.

The leadership may not understand the impact of such open holliganism and lawlessness on investor confidence and the economic environment. The recent months drop in the value of the cedi on the global currency market should be a sign.As VP Dr. Bawumia once said, if you want to see the state of the economy, look at the decline or rise of the cedi with other currencies. Is the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo prepared to admit failure so early?

GLU is therefore raising this clarion call on appropriate agencies mandated to deal with this development to Marshal forces together in handling this matter with the priority that it deserves. Government should be seen punishing those who were engaged in the brutalities whiles proffering appropriate solutions to forestall future occurrence. We cannot be doing things the same way and expect different results.

Abraham Awuriki Yeboah - General Secretary, GLU

0246570303

Dr. Kwaku A. Danso- International President

Mr. Ofori Ampofo - Local President