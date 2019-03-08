Lancaster University Ghana Set For 4th Annual Multidisciplinary Conference On Disability And Development

In aid of the bid to make Ghana an enabling environment for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to lead dignified and meaningful lives, Lancaster University Ghana organises a conference on disability every year. This year’s Multidisciplinary Conference on Disability and Development is scheduled to take place on Friday 15th of March, 2019 at the Lancaster University Ghana A & C Square campus.

The conference, which starts at 9 am provides a platform for vigorous and intellectually stimulating discourse from advocates, policymakers, and academics from various disciplines including healthcare practice, law, psychology, business and ICT. The central focus is to consider ways to make Ghana an enabling environment for Persons with Disability, their families and their caregivers.

The Chairperson is Hon Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, with a Special Address by Hon Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister of Education. The Keynote speech will be given by Mr. Yaw Debrah, Chairman of the National Council on Persons with Disability.

The theme for the 2019 edition of the conference is Disability and Development: Education, Employment and Economic Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. This theme explores another important element of inclusion- socio-economic rights and conditions of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and their families/caregivers, as an essential ingredient of Ghana's development. It will provide an opportunity to expose unique challenges that Persons with Disabilities and their families face with regards to inclusive and special education, employability, access to appropriate work environments, amongst others. With rigorous multidisciplinary research, the conference promises to be progressive and useful not only in shedding light on the economic hardships of PWDS and their families, but also proposing concrete ways of promoting and safeguarding their socio-economic rights, in order to encourage a holistic approach to Ghana’s development.

In previous years, a number of special guests have attended and/chaired this event including Ms. Bruce-Lyle, a member of the Ghana Federation on Disability, Prof Henrietta J.A.N Mensa-Bonsu, former Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the UN Mission in Liberia and Mr Ivor Greenstreet, 2016 Presidential candidate for the Convention People’s Party. Other important personalities who have chaired or spoken at the Conference are Father Campbell of the Christ the King Parish, Prof Angela Ofori-Atta, former Deputy Minister, Ministry of Manpower Development and Employment, and Hon. Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, as well as several distinguished members of the Judiciary, legal practitioners, academics, and representatives of non-governmental organisations.

This conference is led by one of Lancaster University Ghana’s law lecturers, Maame Yaa A. Barnes. When asked for her motivations and thoughts on the conference Maame Yaa said,

‘This year we are delving into socio-economic rights and conditions of Persons with Disability. PWDs can be significant contributors to the economic development of the country if they are given the appropriate opportunities and structures that support their development. Economic empowerment to me should be viewed broadly as any means by which the Person with Disability is made financially independent. This would ensure that their caregivers and families do not feel financially overwhelmed by the needs of their wards or members with disabilities.

When it comes to education, the discourse should look at diverse ways of educating PWDs, and even consider what education means. A lot of the debate surrounds inclusive education as opposed to special needs education. For some PWDs however, their educational needs may well be better addressed within the context of home-schooling.

How do we expand the idea of education to provide the proper support for all? How do we ensure that teachers in inclusive schools are adequately trained? What about PWDs who need various forms of therapy throughout the day? How can these be provided, and at reduced cost to the families of the person with disabilities? Unemployment, lack of infrastructural and other support for PWDS at workplaces, are also topics that are not spoken of much, yet should be of major concern to us. All these and more will be explored at the Conference. Having launched the Journal on Disability last year, Lancaster University Ghana is determined to push disability rights to the fore of discussions on development. This year, we plan to engage more with the different arms of government, to promote reforms in legislation, and the creation of policies that will further contribute to making Ghana an inclusive space for Persons with Disability.’

Several papers will be presented at this conference. Each touches on a key thematic area including pedagogy and educational resources, inclusive education, different forms access barriers for PWDs, challenges faced by parents, teachers and other facilitators of education, law and policy in respect of education, labour and employment and financial independence of PWDs as a question of fundamental human rights.

A number of generous sponsors are supporting this conference including Transnational Academic Group Ghana Ltd, the French Embassy, Multimedia Group Ltd, and Primetime Limited.

This conference is open to the public, and all those with an interest in lending their voices to the growing and stimulating discussion on disability and development are welcome to attend.

For more information on the conference, kindly email the convenor, Maame Yaa Barnes on [email protected]