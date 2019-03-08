International Women’s Day: Young Women Must Lead – ExLA Group Gender Programme

Today marks International Women’s Day under the theme, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” and ExLA Group Gender Programme joins hands with the rest of the world to say #BalanceforBetter. As we celebrate, we also give credence to the role of young women in delivering change to Africa and the world as a whole.

It is not mere to say that Africa has a youthful population. It is a mark of great potential that needs to be developed. An even greater dividend in the population is the teeming young women who are becoming more conscious about empowerment and the development of women and girls in Africa.

It is worth acknowledging that Africa has experienced significant progress in the area of gender equality over the years. However, progress has been patchy and inconsistent within and among nations, making it quite difficult for the full potential of women and girls to be realised. For while there is parity at the basic levels of education for both girls and boys, there is a wide gap as they climb the educational ladder to the tertiary levels. This is also true for the corporate levels of leadership where it is revealed that only 5% of Africa’s CEOs are women. Many of them find themselves competing at lower levels of management but with little chances of making it to the top.

These variations are caused by a number of factors which are becoming more evident to the ordinary woman, hence the hope for a fulfilling future. However, while the path to progress is becoming clearer for both men and women, it is incumbent on women themselves to pick up the mantle and engineer change starting from their immediate environments and reaching out to the bigger umbrella of empowerment by sharing their stories of impact, to inspire others to change.

It is in this light that the immediate past Chairperson of the Africa Union Commission, H.E. Dr. Clarice Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, used her leadership to change circumstances within her space and changed the status quo of the Commission. Under her leadership, she ensured that the number of women in decision making at the Commission rose from 17% to 42% and worked towards a 50 50 parity at the directors’ level. This has had influence on leadership across many other areas on the continent for the benefit of society.

As we mark the International Women’s Day, one message resonates, “YoungWomenLead”. It is time for young women themselves to rise up to the task of mobilising the necessary resources to empower other women and girls. It must start from the grassroots and find expression at the highest levels. Young women hold the key to engineer the change that the world so much needs.

Leading change however comes with responsibilities which requires passion, knowledge and skills to execute. The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) comes as one unique platform which encourages knowledge sharing and intellectual discourse which also ignites the innovation and passion of participants for change.

The 2019 edition of YAWC will take place in Accra from 21st to 25th July 2019 under the theme; “Grassroots Mobilisation for Women’s Empowerment: Young Women Lead”.

The congress will feature well-renowned leaders from across the world who will take participants through various sessions including keynote presentation, panel discussions, group brainstorming sessions and a night of cultural display among others. A special feature of the 2019 edition however, will be, the running of parallel sessions which would allow participants to share their experiences in projects and ventures they are undertaking in their communities and countries to inspire change. Participants will also be taken on a full day trip to enjoy the beauty and heritage of some parts of the country, Ghana.

We wish all women, a happy International Women’s Day.

Signed

ExLA Group Gender Programme