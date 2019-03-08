Celebrating Achievements Of Women For A Healthy Planet

Hamburg, 8 March 2019 – Today’s International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Women worldwide have already changed the world for good, and play a vital role in the transformation to a fairer, just and more sustainable world. The World Future Council is working to pass on a healthy planet and fair societies to our children and grandchildren, and in the light of the global climate crisis especially highlights the accomplishments of their female environmentalists for a living planet.

The World Future Council includes female Councillors and Honorary Councillors on all continents who already have made a significant contribution to the protection of our planet working in a wide variety of working areas: Among them are Jane Goodall, primatologist and UN Messenger for Peace, Maude Barlow and Vandana Shiva, environmentalists and recipients of the Alternative Nobel Prize, Thais Corral, Co-Founder Women's Environment and Development Organisation, Julia Marton-Lefèvre and Marie-Claire Cordonier Segger, representatives of diverse environmental initiatives, Wanjira Mathai, active in the Green Belt Movement, Jan McAlpine, former Director of the UN Forum on Forests, Gertrude Mongella and Hafsat Abiola-Costello, both strongly engaging for women in Africa, Frances Moore Lappé, committed to food, agriculture and democracy policy, Auma Obama, known for her commitment for the rights of children and youth, Anna Oposa, strongly engaging for marine life, Victoria Tauli-Corpuz and Pauline Tangiora, who advocate for the rights of indigenous people.

Alexandra Wandel, Executive Director of the World Future Council said:

‘On International Women’s Day I congratulate all women environmentalists for their achievements for a healthy planet. I applaud their tireless efforts to pass on a living planet to future generations. I invite all citizens to draw inspiration from women environmental leaders around the planet who take strong stands for climate protection and biodiversity conservation as innovators for change. In light of the skills of women and continued gender inequalities, we need to speed up providing women equal access to education, land, water and participation in leadership at all levels to achieve a healthy planet.‘