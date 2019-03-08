Executive Women Network Push For Greater Participation Of Women In Africa’s Economic Transformation

The Executive Women Network (EWN), Ghana’s leading organization for women leaders in business and entrepreneurship has called for greater participation of women in the economic transformation of the country and continent as a whole.

Making the call, in a statement ahead of the commemoration of International Women’s Day 2019, the Chairperson of the Network, Pearl Esua-Mensah congratulated women in Ghana for playing leading roles in their communities and challenged them to push the boundaries to become true agents of economic transformation.

She said, “EWN joins women all over the world to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day. On this occasion, we would like to congratulate women in Ghana for the incredible leadership they continue to show in their communities, at the national and global level.”

“The global celebrations highlights the invaluable contributions women continue to make to global peace and economic transformation. As we celebrate how far we have come, it is also time to reflect on the role we play in pushing for equality at all levels, building strong institutions and driving breakthrough innovations that foster growth and prosperity for all.

We take this opportunity to encourage women in Ghana and across the African continent to be relentless in putting themselves forward as agents for change and economic transformation. Let’s continue to push forward for the change we want to see in our communities, country and continent”. She concluded

The 2019 celebrations, on the theme, Think equal, Build Smart, Innovate for change focuses on innovative ways to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

As part of a month long activities to commemorate the celebrations, the Network is collaborating with Charterhouse Productions to embark on a tour of selected Senior High Schools across the country to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.

The first session was held at Accra Wesley Girls High School where scores of young ladies were empowered to lead boldly and to be agents of change in their communities.

The Network has been in the forefront of pushing for inclusion and parity at the workplace, ina community and national leadership. Through its advocacy work and annual conference, EWN has led a consistent agenda to transform Ghana’s narrative on the global stage and to position Ghana positively for business, investment and tourism.

The Network, with an ambition to inspire, empower and support women across the country has instituted community initiatives to support women in vulnerable communities to be economically empowered and to have a voice in their local communities.

EWN last year launched its “Lifting As We Rise” initiative to pay it forward by empowering the next generation of women leaders.

About Executive Women Network (EWN)

The Executive Women Network (EWN), is a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs of well-established businesses in Ghana.

For more information on EWN, please visit www.ewntreel.com or ‘like’ the Executive Women Network page via www.facebook.com/ExecutiveWomenNetwork