Special Mothers Celebrate Independence Anniversary With Swimming Therapy

Some mothers of children with Cerebral palsy spent the Independence Day celebration at the poolside, most of them trying their children in a swimming pool for the first time.

The poolside event, organized by Ms. Emelia Gynkel Bawa, a member of the Special Mothers Project served the purpose of getting the mothers to relax and de-stress from their routine caregiving

The mothers who expressed excitement use the occasion to chit-chat, laugh and share experiences.

Ms. Gynkel Bawa said it was important that especially mothers de-stress and find time to relax, saying “it is good for our health”

Discussion centered on how the parents can come together to create services that serve their need.

Mrs. Hannah Awadzi, Founder and Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project said, the project is embarking on a training programme for various stakeholders to enable them to understand at first hand the challenges of raising a child with Cerebral palsy.

“We have started talking to people mostly degree holders who are unemployed to take on the care of children with Cerebral palsy in homes and in schools to serve as Paraprofessionals and the response has been positive.”

The Special Mothers Project is open to discussions with the various stakeholders on what can be done to enhance the lives of families raising children with Cerebral palsy.

Mrs. Awadzi said it was important that we help change the Narrative on children with Cerebral palsy from people needing pity to people who have a lot to offer.