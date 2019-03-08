GRASAG Honours NEIP Boss

Mr. John Kumah

The CEO of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, Mr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has been honoured by the University of Ghana Chapter of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG), in recognition of his support for youth development and entrepreneurship.

Acknowledging his love for young entrepreneurs and youth development, the Graduate Students Association presented a citation of honour to compliment his efforts in empowering and mentoring the youth on business development.

In an interview, Mr. John Kumah revealed that every bit of his success has always been inspired by his boss and Minister for Business Development, Dr. Mohammed Awal.

“His selfless nature and commitments to building businesses and assisting the youth is worth emulating, and I think I’m only following his footsteps”. He emphasized.

According to him, being successful isn’t always about greatness but with consistency, and urged the youth to be consistence and true to their work be able to succeed in all endeavors.

Mr. John Kumah was expected to address the Legon Chapter of Graduate Students' Association, on how to help start-ups find their grounds, expand and create the quantum of employment required to enhance livelihood of Ghanaians, in a breakfast seminar which was scheduled for Wednesday, February 28.

His encounter with these students bestowed on them the opportunity to find their grounds, expand and create the quantum of employment required to enhance livelihood of the Ghanaian.

During the meeting, Mr. Ampontuah Kumah shared insights on the entrepreneurship path for graduate students after school, and encouraged them to be hopeful, for the future is bright.

He also highlighted the relevance of working on their innovative ideas even while in school, in order to easily scale up into start-ups after school.

The CEO of NEIP informed these graduate students on the vision of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to empower young people through innovation and entrepreneurship, and a fund of Hundred Million Dollars (USD $100 m) set aside by the NEIP to assist start-up businesses.

Mr. John Kumah also directed new applicants to the NEIP official website (www.neip.gov.gh) to apply for funding support in the 2nd window of the NEIP Presidential Business Support Programme.