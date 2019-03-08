Atebubu-Amantin Marks 62nd Independence Anniversary

A colourful parade of school children, trade associations and voluntary organizations marked the 62nd independence anniversary celebration in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality.

The children drawn from 40 basic and 2 senior high schools together with the voluntary organizations thrilled the large crowd to some superb marching skills under the command of Lance Corporal Millicent Pokuah of the Ghana Police Service.

Delivering the anniversary address under the theme ‘peace and unity’, the Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu said the New Patriotic Party government under the able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remains resolute in building a nation based on the values of peace, unity, and respect for human dignity.

He said to ensure the peace of the people in the municipality, the security committee which he chairs, tackled the armed robbery menace head-on thus reducing it to the barest minimum while a dialogue committee on Fulani herdsmen has been reconstituted with clearer terms of reference.

The MCE expressed his dissatisfaction with the poor academic performance of students in the municipality adding that the assembly will collaborate with the Ghana Education Service to organize mock examinations for students as well procure some new motorbikes for the GES for supervision purposes.

On the water, the MCE said the assembly has collaborated with World Vision Ghana to drill 8 boreholes whiles under the same arrangement the Christian Broadcasting Network CBN has also provided 15 boreholes for some communities in the municipality.

He enumerated a number of projects in the municipality funded solely from internally generated funds. These include a forty-bed capacity female ward at the Atebubu government hospital, renovation of the Atebubu main market, completion of a new office for the National Health Insurance Authority and a street-lighting system.

Awards were presented to the three best performing schools in the march pass in the primary, junior and senior high school categories which saw Atebubu ECD model primary, Atebubu Anglican JHS and Atebubu SHS winning first prizes in their respective categories.

Five best performing basic education certificate examinations BECE students for last year who scored between aggregates 8 and 11 were also honored.

Present were traditional authorities, assembly members and heads of department.