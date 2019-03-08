Ohwimase Taxi Station Receive Two New Cars From Kwadaso MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah has presented two new taxi cabs to the Ohwimase Taxi Station members at Ohwimmase.

The cabs, which are worth GHC 40,000, include a Chevrolet Matiz and Daewoo Matiz.

According to the MP, the presentation was to provide financial support for his constituents who are already in the business but lack capital for expansion.

During the presentation held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the lorry park, Hon. Nuamah explained to the members that cabs are not for free but the beneficiaries will be paying in installments without interest and the cabs become their properties after full payments.

The project, according to the MP, was financed by the Kwadaso Citizen Co-operative Credit Union, who will be collecting the payments, in partnership with the Office of the Kwadaso Member of Parliament.

Treasurer for the Ohwimase Taxi Station, Kwesi Adusei, expressing his excitement in an interview with Otec News’ Evans Aboagye, thanked the MP’s for the move to resource some of the members, who hitherto, were jobless, and advised the beneficiaries to abide by the terms of agreement associated with the acquisition of the cabs.