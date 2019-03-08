Afigya Kwabre North Makes Steady Progress In Education

Afigya Kwabre North District in the Ashanti region is making a significant impact in the area of educational infrastructural development to ensure every child attain a free and quality education.

Speaking to otecdmghana.com during Ghana’s 62nd Independent Day Celebration, the District Chief Executive for the area, Hon Karikari Acheamfuor disclosed the Assembly had invested a substantial amount of money to complete a number of educational projects whiles other five on-going projects are in various stages of completion.

Over thirty schools took part of the parade held at Boamang-Maase on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, which also marked the district’s maiden edition of the independence celebration since it was carved out from Afigya Kwabre District.

Hon. Acheamfuor, who is popularly known as “ Adwuma Wura”, mentioned 6-unit classroom blocks with 8-seater toilets at Tetrem and Ahenkro and teachers’ quarters with portable water at Abidjankrom.

He said project for St Michael’s, Afigyaman SHS, Kyekyewere R/C Basic, and Methodist JHS and Akom JHS are progressing steadily.

According to Hon Karikari Acheamfuor, under the School Feeding Programme, some deprived schools were benefitting from the programme whilst plans were underway to get more schools into the programme, adding; “the school feeding programme has led to the increase in school enrolment and retention.”

He assured teachers in the district that the government was determined to improve on their welfare and teaching condition and urged them to give out their best to ensure that quality education is achieved in the country.

To the students, he appealed to them to take advantage of the numerous interventions that the government was introducing in the educational sector for a better future and study hard to justify the investment that their parents are putting their education.

The DCE used the occasion to appeal to the youth to take advantage of Planting for Food and Jobs programme to boost food production in the district.