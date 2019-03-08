Jesus Cares School Wins Independence Day March Past In Obuasi

Jesus Cares International School put up a splendid performance to emerge winners in the Primary School category at the 62nd Independence Day march past at the Obuasi Lenclay Sports Stadium in Obuasi.

St. Augustines School and Kwabena Fori M/A Primary places 2nd and 3rd respectively. In the Junior High School category, Nana Wiredu School came first with Enefel School placing second, followed by Saint Cecilia School. Obuasi Senior High and Technical school topped the SHS category with Sam Boachie and Just Love School taking the 2nd and 3rd positions.

The celebration had the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng in attendance. In his speech, Hon. Kwarteng who is also the Deputy Minister of Finance asked Ghanaians to reflect on their individual contributions to national development. He said Independence Day presents an opportunity for every Ghanaian to challenge themselves on how we can collectively develop the country.

Delivering the President’s speech to commemorate the day under the theme “Celebrating Peace and Unity”, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Hon. Elijah Adansi Bonah said, to have a peaceful and united society, there is a need for a credible and professional Police Service. He called on Ghanaians to co-operate with the Police to enable them to execute their mandate professionally.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Hon. Adansi Bonah told media men there is the need to safeguard the existing peace we are enjoying as a country. On vigilantism, the Obuasi MCE advised the youth to stay clear off all forms of vigilantism. He re-echoed the President’s call to end political vigilantism which is now a threat to our democracy.

In all 27 schools who took part in the march past; 10 primary schools, 11 Junior High Schools, 3 Senior High Schools, and 3 Cadet schools. Nananom, Past MCE’s, clergy, executives of political parties, organized groups and the media were present.