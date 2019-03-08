Bawku Youth For Gabiana 2020 Congratulates Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa

The Concerned Bawku Youth for Gabiana 2020 wishes to congratulate Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa on her appointment as the General Manager for PBC Shea Ltd.

News of her appointment did not come to us as a surprise because of how faithful and determined she has always been in working towards the development of the NPP, her Constituents and Ghana as a whole.

We further wish to thank H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in her by granting her this important appointment. We wish to assure him and the Government that they should be assured that Madam Gabiana will live up to expectations and deliver on her mandate by making PBC Shea Ltd one of the best and efficient companies.

In conclusion, the resounding happiness that welcomed this appointment from people within Bawku Central Constituency proves the point that Madam Gabiana remains the ultimate choice for the NPP in its quest to win the Parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections in 2020.

We, therefore, urge the NPP and all Polling station executives to vote massively for Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries to ensure that we clench the precious Bawku Central Constituency seat from the incompetent Mahama Ayariga.

Thank you

Signed

Bawa Seidu Salifu

Secretary

(Concerned Bawku Youth for Gabiana 2020)