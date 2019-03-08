Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
28 minutes ago | Press Release

Bawku Youth For Gabiana 2020 Congratulates Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa

By Sidi Yush
Bawku Youth For Gabiana 2020 Congratulates Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa

The Concerned Bawku Youth for Gabiana 2020 wishes to congratulate Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa on her appointment as the General Manager for PBC Shea Ltd.

News of her appointment did not come to us as a surprise because of how faithful and determined she has always been in working towards the development of the NPP, her Constituents and Ghana as a whole.

We further wish to thank H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in her by granting her this important appointment. We wish to assure him and the Government that they should be assured that Madam Gabiana will live up to expectations and deliver on her mandate by making PBC Shea Ltd one of the best and efficient companies.

In conclusion, the resounding happiness that welcomed this appointment from people within Bawku Central Constituency proves the point that Madam Gabiana remains the ultimate choice for the NPP in its quest to win the Parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections in 2020.

We, therefore, urge the NPP and all Polling station executives to vote massively for Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries to ensure that we clench the precious Bawku Central Constituency seat from the incompetent Mahama Ayariga.

Thank you

Signed

Bawa Seidu Salifu

Secretary

(Concerned Bawku Youth for Gabiana 2020)

Press Release
Powered By Modern Ghana
CID’s Swift Invitation Of Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo Is A Blatant Attempt By Government To Divert Ghanaians Attention
Ten Basic Schools Selected For Get Caught Reading Competition
NDC Pro-Forum International Assures Party Chairman Of Support
Kwabre East NDC Congratulates Mahama
TOP STORIES

Ghana Is In Good Health, Ghana Is Working Again—Majority Lea...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Ex-bodyguard Trains Pro-NPP Militia 'De Eye'

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line