Akyem Kotoku Chiefs Urged To Reflect On The Theme For Ghana’s 62nd Independence Anniversary

The government has appealed to the Chiefs and people of Akyem Kotoku Traditional area to capitalize on the theme for Ghana's 62nd Independence Day Celebration to settle their differences.

This Government noted was the only solution that could accelerate development in the area.

The statement was contained in an address delivered by the Birim Central Municipal Chief (MCE), Mr. Kwabena Bempong, at a parade of school children to mark the 62nd Anniversary Celebration of Ghana’s Independence at Akyem Oda, in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern region.

The theme for the occasion, “Celebrating Peace and Unity”, which according to the MCE was to consolidate the success made by the government in achieving peace and unity among the Dagbon state over their 17 years of Chieftaincy disputes which ended in January this year.

“As we celebrate peace and unity today, it is in order to make a clarion call on Nananom, in particular, to endeavor to put the past behind them and resolve all outstanding Chieftaincy disputes to ensure uninterrupted development in the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area”, he stressed.

He said the struggle for independence and freedom only became possible when our forefathers irrespective of differences in their tribal and ethnic background saw the need to present a united front in their toil against British imperialist.

The differences he indicated never became a barrier for the greater goal of the struggle for independence but a continued effort.

Background

Even though numerous sheep have been slaughtered by the Akyem Kotoku Traditional area in an effort to settle decades of Chieftaincy dispute in the area.

Socio-economic development at Akyem Oda which is the Traditional Capital in the Eastern region has retarded due to protracted Chieftaincy dispute which ensued between two gates of the Agona Royal Family (Attefua gate and Frimpong Manso gate).

Since the death of the Omanhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Okofrobuor Agyeman Attafua IV, some 20 years ago, a successor has not been duly enstooled.

Though in the year 2000, Nana Frimpong Manso IV was enstooled by the Frimpong Manso gate as the Paramount Chief of the Akyem Kotoku, the Paramount Queenmother, Nana Akua Asantewaa nullified the enstoolment process through the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the Court and reportedly expunged the gazette name of Nana Frimpong Manso IV.

The feuding faction also in revenge performed customary rights purportedly destooling the Queenmother. The Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council has since not been peaceful as the Chieftaincy dispute continued to renew with bloody clashes and gunshots which have led to deaths, injuries, and destruction of properties despite efforts made by previous government officials and other high powered peace brokers.