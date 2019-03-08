Bereaved Families Of Asawase Killings Want Justice

The compensation offered to the families of the seven men wrongly killed by police at Manso-Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region in July 2018 will mean little if it is not complemented with the prosecution of the police officers found culpable.

The bereaved families want the government to work towards the prosecution of the police officers indicted after they were presented cheques of GHc 250,000 each.

An investigative committee concluded that the deceased persons were not armed robbers as police had suggested following their killing in July 2018.

The seven-member government committee tasked to investigate the shooting incident found no evidence to suggest that the seven men were robbers.

In all, 21 police officers were found to be involved in the killings and were recommended for interdiction by the Police administration.

Before the reported interdictions, the Zongo community in Kumasi expressed their anger with violent protests.

Relatives and friends of the seven accused the police of planting guns to frame the deceased persons after they had been gruesomely killed.

Government through the Zongo and Inner Cities Development Ministry pledged to compensate the families.

Whilst expressing gratitude, the families were clear on what they desired most when Citi News spoke to them.

“Going forward, what we are looking for is the prosecution of these perpetrators of this heinous act so that moles who have infiltrated our police service would be fished out for justice to prevail in the police service,” one family member of the deceased said.

They also highlighted the social cost, which the money offered to them could not offset.

“He [one of the deceased] is the one who used to help me to pay my school fees but as at now he is no more there and I am finding it difficult to continue my education,” another lamented.

“These monies will help us a bit but it cannot bring what would have been there if my brother was to be there because what he could have done for the family would have been better than what we have received.”

