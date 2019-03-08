Why AAC for Rivers Governor - Princewill

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, in Rivers State, Port Harcourt, Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill who is the Director, Strategic Communications Tonye Cole Campaign Organization has thrown his weight behind the adoption of the African Alliance Congress (AAC ) for the governorship poll.

Mr. Princewill in a statement made available to journalists said: “Even though I cannot hide my disappointment at the non inclusion of Rivers State APC candidates on the ballot come Saturday, I too must approve the decision reached by our leadership to support Sowore’s AAC in our upcoming Governorship election. With the way things are hot in Rivers state, a double AC may just be what we need.”

The statement reads: Seriously though, “Wike must go” and “Power must rotate”, were what attracted me to this cause. It was not candidate specific then and it is not candidate specific now. Tonye Cole and the other APC candidates will still have their day in court. The apex court has not yet spoken and since we’re advised not to speak while eating, Rivers state without Wike will allow the judges to speak even more freely.

The injustice of exclusion like this will be written about for years to come and the actors and the role each one played will be dissected by law professionals and the rest of us, the world over. It’s nothing short of a disgrace. Justice for me is the annulling of this election, I still stand by that. But since justice has been denied us for far too long, we have opted to do what is available to us now; Vote out Wike. For as long as we all await justice, let us do it with a different person sitting in Brick House.

That is where Biokpo Awara comes in. I urge all those who love us to vote for him and all those who despise Wike’s politics to do same. I must advise you all to do so peacefully please. Election Violence is not our friend. He is Wike’s brother. And this Saturday, both Wike and his brother will meet their match, when the security agencies ensure your votes count, free from harassment and free from intimidation.

Oyibo man talk say; “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Let us hold this one first before all our candidates come out from that bush.

Vote Biokpo Awara. Vote AAC. Remember the motto and also the logo. Hands up. Let’s take it back from those who want to keep taking us back.