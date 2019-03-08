2019 NSMQ: Breman Asikuma, Edinaman SHS Qualify

Breman Asikuma Senior High has qualify for this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) with 29 points.

Their qualification points are not just small but very small considering the fact that St. Augustine’s College who qualified before them used 54 points to do so.

They achieved the feat over Eguafo Abrem SHS who scored 12 points with Bisease SHS getting 11points. In the same contest, Kwegyir Aggrey SHS ended with 10 points, Brakwa SHTS scored 7 points while Assin North SHS got only a point.

In the following contest, Edinaman Senior High equalled the achievement of St. Augustine’s College by scoring the highest tally so far.

Their 54 points were enough to shrug off Assin Manso SHS’s fairly good 32 points.

Aburaman Senior High came third in the contest with 29 points which is only good for the record books.

Enyan Denkyira High got 18 points and Dunkwa SHTS scored 16 points while Odoben SHS garnered only 12 points.

It is expected that the Central region schools will once again make a colourful representation at the University of Ghana finals in June.

