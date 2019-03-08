Committee Begins Probe Into Massive Failures At Ghana Law School

Results released by the Independent Examinations Committee of the General Legal Council, reveals only 64 students passed in all the papers.

The Student’s Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law sent a formal written request to the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, last Tuesday.

They urged him to institute investigations into the mass failure in a recent examination the school conducted.

The student body said they are considering a number of possibilities, including boycotting classes, to register their displeasure regarding the current Legal Profession Regulations 2018 (LI 2355) which covers professional and post-call law courses.

On Thursday, the SRC executives met members of the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee demanding action on record failures recorded at the school.

Attorney General Gloria Akuffo

Reacting to the student’s actions, the AG said the Committee will not only seek answers “from the perspective of students but also lecturers, examiners so that we can establish what the causes are with the view of remedying the situation.”

According to her, although she does not know when they will finish their work, the issue is one taken seriously and the committee is expected to work quickly.

“I am not able to remember the timelines but I think that by the time the Council will be meeting this month, a report will be ready,” she said.

Gloria Akuffo reiterated her stance on opening up more schools of law across the country.

