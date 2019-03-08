Prestea/Huni-valley Municipal To Launch Teachers Awards Scheme

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Hon. Mozart Kwaku Owuh has revealed that, in collaboration with her MP, Hon. Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, who is Minister Designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, will this year, institute a “vibrant Municipal Teachers Award” for Teachers in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly.

The MCE, Hon. Mozart Owuh made this known at Prestea during the 62nd Independence Aniversary SHS Quiz Competition organized by Municipal Education Directorate of GES for three Senior High Schools in the Municipality, namely, Huni-Valley SHS, St. Augustine SHS in Bogoso and Prestea SHTS.

The MCE said, “last week Friday, the Municipality got Presidential Award, the 62nd Independence Award for best 2018 BECE Students- Ms. Winifred Korangye Amoah”The MCE said, this has made the Municipal proud. He added that the “Assembly is giving Scholarship for students to attain University Education, last year, a student of St. Augustine SHS got it, and he is reading Pharmacy at KNUST, next year, we will increase it to 3, so advise students in our Municipality to do well and benefit”.

The MCE could not hide his rejection of recalcitrant students in the Municipality. “Since I assumed office as MCE, every year, we receive Educational Award, but at the same time, we get security reports of students in the municipality indulged in criminal activity. What this means is, the good students are doing well, and “the bad ones” are also doing well in their acts” Hon. Mozart Owuh stated. He advised the students to desist from such bad habits.

At the end of the Quiz Competition, St. Augustine SHS became first with 39 points, Prestea SHTS got 33 points as second and Huni-Valley SHTS polled 21 points in third position. The representatives of the quiz completion include: Margaret Anim and Samuel Mensah represented Huni-Valley SHS; Emmanuel Frimpong and Matilda Morkeh represented Prestea SHTS and Edward Kissi and Bernard Martey represented St. Augustine SHS.

The Municipal Director of Education, Ms. Mary Vida Kwofie congratulated the Schools for participating. She encouraged all Schools to take keen interest in competitions as it creates lots of opportunities for the children and the Municipality.

Various dignitaries from Municipality present at the programme include Mr. Nicholas Baah, GES; Ms. Gladys Opoku Mensah, GES; Ms. Rita Baah-Twum, GES; Mr. Peter Obeng, GES; Mr. Stephen Dagadu, GES; Mr. Peter Banful, GES; Mr. Bright Yamson, GES; Mr. Francis Boakye, PHMA, Mr. Isaac Philip Torce, PRO, PHMA; DO II Aggrey Bosco, Fire Service; Mr. Ricky Addor,Asst Head (Adm), Prestea SHTS.