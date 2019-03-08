E/R: Police Rescue Journalists Held Hostage By Gold Miners

The police in the Eastern Region have rescued two journalists who were held hostage by some men believed to be workers of Extra Gold Mining company in the Atiwa West District.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the identity of the men who detained the journalists.

According to Citi News sources, the journalists; Kwame Henyo of TV Africa and Frank Oteng, a cameraman with the EIB network, were in Akyem Apampatia community reporting on some abandoned mining pits which were posing danger to residents.

It was during their work when the assailants believed to be workers of a mining company charged on them and apprehended them.

Swift calls and interventions from some colleague journalists in the region drew the attention of the Kwabeng Police Command to the situation which quickly dispatched men to the community to rescue them.

Confirming the incident to the media, the Kwabeng District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Yamoah said the police are yet to identify the suspects.

“The Journalist went to a place called Apampatia a community in the Atiwa West District to work and were taken to the chiefs palace initially. So when my attention was brought to the situation I dispatched men to go and rescue them. But when they got to the community they had moved them to the site of the mining company, Extra Gold where they have one of their offices there. So my driver and the team went there and rescued them,” he told Citi News.

–citinewsroom