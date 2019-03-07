Why I Am Not A Feminist

My father’s first two children (my sister and I) are female. I grew up in a home with both girls and boys. The only place I would say there may have been a slight gender bias was whilst my father insisted the girls should learn to cook, he did not put that pressure on the boys. He did not stop the boys from cooking thou. He himself knew how to cook and it was from him that I learnt how to make garden egg stew. One of my brothers loved cooking and baking and we all looked forward to his next creation with glee. Aside from insisting his daughters learn to cook, we were all treated equally. My father believed in education and invested heavily in all his children, regardless of gender. My father was a disciplinary who accepted certain behaviours and not others, regardless of gender. I do not recall ever being told “do not do or say this because you are a girl” or “girls can’t do that”. Infact, I was the apple of my dad’s eye and broke his heart by not living up to the very high expectations he had of me. My father never hinted to me that my gender would hold me back. He rather believed I was destined for greatness. At home, once it was decided we were old enough and no longer needed a maid, aside from the cooking part, all the children were expected to clean up after themselves. We had a chart and took it in turns to hoover, wash up etc. If my sister and I had extra responsibilities at any time, it was due to age and not gender. I grew up in a very gender balanced home.

However, my father had two women, my mother (his legally recognized wife) and his girlfriend. My mother died when I was 10 years old and my sister 8 years old. My father took us to live with his girlfriend and their kids. Although I did not know it at the time, my dad always had girlfriends after my mum passed away! Apparently, he had girlfriends of all ages who knew he was in an official relationship with another woman but cared not because he was a “big man” who gave them money and invested in them in other ways such as facilitating their travels and educational needs.

Prior to my mother’s death and when we lived in Ghana, my dad’s group of friends all seemed to be in polygamous relationships. I grew up aware that my mum was my dad’s wife and the other woman his girlfriend. It did not seem odd that Aunty X was the first wife of Uncle A and Aunty Y, his second wife. As I said, the men I grew up with, I assume like their fathers and their fathers and their fathers before them and I’m convinced since men and women were created, were polygamous. That is not to say women should be happy about it. Infact I strongly believe monogamy is not natural for either genders!

What has been accepted culturally in Africa however is polygamy. It is a cultural practice which admittedly some women are forced into. However, some women also choose it and are happy. My mother was unhappy when my father got his girlfriend. That I remember. One aunt of mine on the other hand is extremely happy for the arrangement because it gives her time to herself. Besides, for her, sex is a chore. She would rather not do it all. Our families know both my aunt and her “rival” as my uncle’s official partners. If they are happy with it, who are we to say they are oppressed and polygamy is a practice that favours men only? The two women get on fabulously and take it in turns to complain to each other about my uncle, their husband. At family gatherings it is not shocking to see my uncle sitting between his “two wives”. If I visit wife no. 2, my aunt does not feel betrayed or vice versa. All is fine in this polygamous set up. I myself have been in a situation where the man I was dating impregnated another woman. I left him. But we somehow found ourselves back together. I told him to be honest with the other woman and instead of acting like criminals, we have a mature, polygamous relationship, not because I have low self esteem, I was desperate, I was getting on and needed kids (I already had my sons when we met) or I couldn’t find a better guy (believe me I could!). This only thing this man offered me was time and understanding. He had time for me paaaaa. We stayed together for a total of 11 years but he broke my heart when he used my car, without my consent as collateral to enable him get money to escape from Ghana to go hustle for money abroad.You see how tough things are in Ghana? Some men are even complaining the hardship is making them unable to have sex. If you know Ghanaian men, you will understand what a massive deal this is.

But let us save that story for another day and move swiftly back to my gender-balanced upbringing and it is interesting that my father placed six of his seven children in gender based boarding schools – his daughters attended an all-girls boarding school and his sons attended an all-boys boarding schools. Thus I grew up in an environment where there was no need to even think of gender. I grew up with girls doing science, girls with strong personalities, girls with ambition, confident girls etc. It was whilst pursuing my first degree at university that I came across the idea of a gender imbalance in the world. I studied BA(Hons.)Social Science and as one of my subjects, I opted for Gender and Society. Through this course, I discovered that men in Europe oppressed women. Thinking back to my History ‘O’ Level, it is clear to see that the European and American man did not like women, especially ones who showed signs of using their brains. Women were considered as children who could not think for themselves. In the good old days, European men labelled intelligent women witches and burnt them to death. Then there was the era when European women’s only role was to cook and clean the home, whilst looking beautifully groomed and spotless at all times.

Meanwhile, in Africa, women were warriors. Women were respected and held in high esteem. Women were decision-makers. Women were farmers. Women were proud to be able to cook for their families. Being a great cook was a sign of femininity and being a true woman. African men gave African women freedom and the two lived harmoniously.

Over in Europe, the women became increasingly fed up with being treated as children. They demanded their freedom. They wanted the right to attend school and build a career. European women wanted more than to be cooks and cleaners for their husbands and children. Conversations and agitations began. As did the feminist movement.

During my years in university, I became aware of the feminist movement. Given my background, I was all for being a feminist. Why should I after all my education not be allowed to do a certain job? Why should it be acceptable for female Presenters and Newsreaders on the BBC to receive less salary than their male counterparts? I did not understand why anyone should be oppressed and not be permitted to be who they wanted to be simply because of their gender. So I would have called myself a feminist in those days.

In 1995, I returned to Ghana. And I forgot all about my feminism as I got caught up in social and political issues that affects us all, regardless of gender. What I personally saw in Ghana was not the oppression of women, but the suffering of the masses. The bad roads, bad hospitals, lack of schools, lack of infrastructure, corruption etc. were social ills faced by all Ghanaians, not just women. Looking around I would notice equal numbers of girls and boys walking to school. I noticed that women were well represented in the workplace. Even in those days, the banks, post offices, communications centres, Police Service, Immigration Service etc. had a good number of female employees. Women also run their own shops, salons and sewing businesses. I noticed females of all ages hawking a variety of goods under the scorching sun, on our roads. I saw women working for themselves at the markets; at the hospitals as doctors and nurses; at schools and universities teaching and heading institutions. You name it, I came to Ghana in 1995 and met women doing it. I did not and still do not see Ghana as a country that practices gender oppression, certainly not when it comes to the right to education, work and speech. Don’t get me wrong, there may be one or two bad seeds who think a woman should know her place, but generally, you cannot say in Ghana, women are oppressed and do not have equal access to a good life or fair representation. Obviously there are areas in which men still outnumber women (Parliament for example) and there are still certain jobs that are considered more suitable for males than females. However, no woman, as far as I know has been prevented from doing what has been traditionally considered jobs for males. For example no woman has been prevented from entering politics because of her gender. This can be strongly demonstrated by the reaction of both Ghanaian men and women to the handful of male MPs who held up placards in Parliament saying “Bloody Widow” during the swearing-in ceremony of a new female MP. Both Ghanaian women and men were disgusted and called for the heads of these men. If Parliament failed to find and deal with the men it is not because Ghana does not want women as MPs. It is because Ghanaians are incompetentent! Jobs such driving a taxis, barbering, gardening, being a long distance truck driver, security guard, and fishing, for example are done by men. But that I do not think is due to the fact women are being prevented from also doing same. In the past, we have heard the news of Ghana’s first female Taxidriver. Nowhere did she say she has been asked to stop driving her taxi. Social media brought us pictures of Adwoa, a female barber in Kumasi. Both females and males are applauding her. Not too long ago, I discovered we have professional female painters in Ghana. Rare, but they exist and are not prevented from painting walls because of their gender. In a country such as Saudi Arabia, if you say women are oppressed and prevented from living the good life that will bring them true happens and thus need the feminist movement to empower them, I would agree with you 100%. Women over there cannot do anything. In some instances, even a grown woman needs to be accompanied by a male relative anytime she lives her home. It was only about a year ago that women were permitted to drive. Women are not accorded much respect and have no voice. Despite this, there may be individuals who respect women and believe they should be allowed to do whatever their heart desires and dress how they want. This does not make Saudi a liberal country where women are free.

The opposite applies in Ghana. Ghanaian men believe women should be educated. A woman who chooses to pursue a career is not frowned upon (as long as she does so alongside being married and having children. The pressure to marry although heavier on women also exists for men. Society will give more pressure to the woman who doesn’t give birth but eventually if a man doesn’t settle down, he too will face some pressure from family and friends. It is only the primitive who still blame a woman for the inability to give birth or to only give birth to girls). As far as I know, men and women in Ghana are given equal pay, for equal work. Yes there will be men who demand sex for jobs. Yes there will be men who feel women should know their place. That does not mean, generally as a country the belief in Ghana is that women are inferior to men and as a policy should not be given equal access to opportunities. We are all aware of individual Ghanaian men who oppress the women in their lives and have very little respect for women in general. I think however that is a smaller percentage than Ghanaian men who hold women in high esteem. Ghanaian men love their mothers and believe women are strong. I am not for one moment saying we do not have our fair share of misogynists, womanizers, women beaters, etc. We do! Nobody can deny that. But to say Ghana is a country where women do not have rights and need the feminist movement I believe is a bit over the top.

Thus when I returned to Ghana, I did not see the need for the feminist movement over here. Ghanaian women were already doing what feminism demanded – studying all the way to PHD level, building careers, having the freedom to be themselves and dress how they like (if society frowns on certain types of dressing, they do so because of culture and not gender. So women who dress half-nude will face the same backlash as men who go out with hanging jeans etc.).

Noticing that I was very vocal on social political issues, people began to tell me from as far back as 15 years ago to start my NGO for girl empowerment. I would always reply “Why?” The number one reason, each and every time, without fail was I would become rich as there was an abundance of money being pumped into the girl child and women empowerment agendas. I would reply that I thought running an NGO was charity / non profit making work that was not meant to make me rich! The other thing I would say is if we are all to believe this new message coming from Western aid agencies that Ghanaian men were exploiting, oppressing and subjugating Ghanaian women and therefore all hands were needed on deck to fight the men, who would empower the boys and men who were disempowered socially and politically. If we all fight for the kayayei, who will fight for the boys at Agbogbloshie? If we insist on educating the girl child whilst we leave the boy child behind, how will that fare out in future? The same fears, hunger and insecurities the poor girl feel, the poor boy feels too. The only difference is that girls face the added risk of being raped. Having said that, boys also get sexually assaulted. Admittedly it’s not as rampant as the rape of girls, but it’s not unheard for some older women and even older men to sexually assault young boys.

I would also point out that as a result of women fighting hard to gain their freedom from European men, women in Europe preached and practiced “I don’t need a man”. The family began to break down. Children began to grow up in single parent households. One key message of the feminist movement emitting out of Europe was that women should not be reduced to being the ones who stay home to cook and clean. Being the caretaker of your family become a bad thing. If your partner expected you to cook for him, he was a bad man. A true man would never ask his woman to cook for him.

Slowly but surely feminism as practiced in Europe started seeping into Ghana. Everywhere I turned I would hear the girl child this, the girl child that. I would hear about women empowerment funds, programmes, seminars and workshops, etc. I would wonder who these oppressed girls and women were. Certainly not the women attending these seminars and workshops! So whilst people were pushing me to set up an NGO and cash in on the girl and women empowerment agenda funds, I continued to champion being the voice of the underdogs, regardless of gender. So I ask myself, if for example, Ghana is pushing my sons’ female friends and empowering them to become women of substance tomorrow, but nobody is empowering my sons and their male friends, who will these girls have relationships with in future? Certainly not their old friends who they would have left behind hawking chewing gum as they obtained PHDs. Whereas my son and his female friends are equal now, by the time we finish investing in the girls, they will no longer be on equal standing. The girls will end up as educated women who have been empowered with knowledge, skills, a network of people and access to funds for example that will help them start their own business. The boys will end up hustling, hawking or turning to armed robbery. The women will look down on their male friends who they once considered as equals and say things such as “You are not a man. You can’t take care of me” and “I don’t need you. Just your sperm.” Before you know it, the traditional Ghanaian way of life will be replaced with the European way of life.

Meanwhile, because the European and American woman is still competing for equal space at work and society in her country, she’s assuming all other women are also oppressed. So tells the African woman, all men oppress all women and your man is oppressing you so don’t cook for him. The African woman takes up this charge not knowing that behind her back, the White woman is cooking for both White and Black men. Black men cry that Black women no longer show them love and Black women clap back with “I’m a feminist. Go cook for us.” So as the Black family unit breaks down, the White woman begins to reproduce with both the Black and White man, leaving the Black woman man-less. Oh the White woman is clever. She tells the Black woman your lips are thick and unattractive, yet does liposuction. The White woman tells the Black woman your butt is too big yet has massive implants. She says to the Black woman your melanin is ugly, so bleach your skin to look like me and makes money by selling her skin bleaching products. When the Black woman has her hair in locs or cornrows, she is “radical”, “rebellious” or “ghetto”. The White woman does the same and she is a “fashionista”or “trendsetter” (although these days White women are being called out for culture appropriation by some members of the Black community especially in America). Because the White woman can’t quiet get Black women’s hair right, she’s managed to convince millions of Black women, worldwide, to wear weaves and wigs that have a Caucasian look and feel. Once again, making money off her.

Do some women in Ghana suffer at the hands of some men? Do some Ghanaian men bully women? Do some Ghanaian men feel entitled to sex, with whomever, whenever? Do some mothers in Ghana who dread the thought of ridicule encourage their children to stay in abusive marriages? Do some Ghanaian fathers give their young daughters out in marriage to men as old as they themselves are? Absolutely and emphatically yes to all these questions.

Is Ghana a country like Saudi or Pakistan where the general belief, policy and accepted practice or norm is that women are inferior to men? No. Do companies intentionally hire males over females in jobs and positions in which they are equally qualified? From my experience and I stand to be corrected, I would say no. In today’s Ghana can we honestly say girls are being denied an education simply because of their gender (if girls cannot attend school because of their periods, that is a social economic issue surrounding poverty. No parent will choose to keep their child at home rather than buy sanitary towels). The answer is no.

So you see the reasoms why I say I am not a feminist and did not push the girl child and empower women agendas?

Ghana’s problems are social, political, economic, developmental and cultural. If we are to build and develop our Motherland, Ghana needs to empower both the poor man and the poor woman in rural areas. Right now, the agenda being followed empowers the Ghanaian woman, leaving the Ghanaian man in situations that could turn him into a burden on this family and country. I strongly believe and practice fighting for both genders. For example, I believe for safety for all children, not just the girl child. So are feminist saying we should remove the girl child from hawking on the streets and empower her whilst we leave the boys to hawk? Will the boys not become a burden later on in life? Should we focus only on girls and leave the boys working under conditions that could be called slavery to their own fate?

Interesting, I do not hear as much about the girl child agenda as I did about 10 or so years ago. Is it that all girls in Ghana have now been empowered and saved from the subjugation placed over them or could it be that the time for the girl child agenda has come and gone. It has passed away. People have made their riches. Now on to the next big agenda that the Western aid agencies dictate for Africa.

I personally am not a feminist. I am a Development Communicator and Cultural Competency Facilitator who is deeply concerned about challenges faced by the underdogs, be they male or female. I just happen to female.