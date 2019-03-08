Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
35 minutes ago | General News

St. Augustine's Return To NSMQ

By Modern Ghana
AUGUSCO is returning to the show after a humiliating defeat in 2018
Sea-siders, St Augustine’s College are back in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). The 2007 champions pulled a stunning performance Thursday afternoon to return to the nationals of the competition.

They scored an impressive 54 points in their regional qualifiers, beating second-placed T.I AMASS, Potsin by 31 points, a difference higher than what some schools used to qualify.

This is a massive improvement for St Augustine’s considering they were knocked out even before the prelims started in 2018.

The Cape Coast giants were stunned by Swedru SHS and a three-point margin saw them sip tea on the sidelines for a year.

Which other schools contested St Augustine’s today?

Academy of Christ the King who was eliminated by Ho-based Mawuli School in the one-eighth stage in 2018 placed third.

Their 21 points would keep them company until next year, where they can try again. But for 2019, the road has come to an end for them.

Komenda SHTS and Twifo Praso scored eight and six points respectively.

