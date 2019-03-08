I Only Wore 'Hawk' T-Shirt – NDC Witness Tells Commission

There is growing evidence that the rival militia groups from both the ruling NPP and opposition NDC fomented electoral violence on January 31, 2019 in a by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.

Sedodu Theophilus testified he was standing in front of the residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate Delali Brempong where violence later broke out between an agitated crowd and a SWAT team.

He said he was arrested after the SWAT team encountered him by the house and sent to the East Legon District police.

The East Legon police commander DSP George Asare told the Commission, the suspect told him, he was at La Bawaleshie to provide security for the NDC candidate.

But at the Commission hearing Thursday, Sedodu Theophilus rejected the police commander’s testimony.

He said he was within the constituency to help serve food, specifically rice water.

He rejected accusations he is a member of the Hawk. He said he was given a T-Shirt with The Hawk to wear to direct human and vehicular traffic during the NDC Unity Walk.

The witness said he first saw his images on Accra-based TV station, UTV describing him as a member of the Hawks. He would later see his image splashed in newspapers.

Sedodu Theophilus said his stout stature could have informed the ‘media distortion’ of his identity.

He told the Commission he has been unable to challenge this distortion because he knows “does not know who to complain to.”

The witness told the Commission he does not even know what the Hawks do or what they stand for.

—myjoyonline