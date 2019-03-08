School Wants School Feeding Extended To Attract, Retain Pupils

Gundogu Islamic Primary School in the Yendi municipality want an extension of government’s school feeding programme to attract and retain children in the school.

The social intervention progamme was introduced in 2005 on the back of proof that the availability of free meals increased enrolment and kept children in school.

In Gundogu village where there is only one basic school, teachers say getting food has been an excuse for the children to go home and never return.

As the municipality readies for developmental take off, the teachers contend, the introduction of the school feeding programme will reverse the trend.

Joy News’ Gifty Andoh Appiah reports:

