Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
36 minutes ago | General News

School Wants School Feeding Extended To Attract, Retain Pupils

By Modern Ghana
School Wants School Feeding Extended To Attract, Retain Pupils

Gundogu Islamic Primary School in the Yendi municipality want an extension of government’s school feeding programme to attract and retain children in the school.

The social intervention progamme was introduced in 2005 on the back of proof that the availability of free meals increased enrolment and kept children in school.

In Gundogu village where there is only one basic school, teachers say getting food has been an excuse for the children to go home and never return.

As the municipality readies for developmental take off, the teachers contend, the introduction of the school feeding programme will reverse the trend.

Joy News’ Gifty Andoh Appiah reports:

—Myjoyonline

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
2019 NSMQ: Breman Asikuma, Edinaman SHS Qualify
Committee Begins Probe Into Massive Failures At Ghana Law School
ACCORD Wants UN Security Council To Silence Guns In Africa Now
Severe Beatings Compelled NDC Man To Pretend As National Security Operative
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Ex-bodyguard Trains Pro-NPP Militia 'De Eye'

36 minutes ago

Mortuary Workers Call Off Strike

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line