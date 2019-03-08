38-Year-Old Man Shot In Robbery Attack At Wa

A 38-year-old man, Adnan Alhassan sustained gunshot injuries after robbers attacked him at a bar at Konta, a suburb of Wa.

The incident happened at about 9 pm on Wednesday when about eight armed masked men, attacked and robbed customers of their mobile phones and other belongings amounting to thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Wa Municipal Police Crime Officer, ASP Adongo Appia, said “the robbers after the attack requested for the key to a motorbike belonging to Adnan Alhassan but he refused to give it out.

This infuriated them and one of them shot at his head”. He said the victim is in critical condition at the Upper West regional hospital while his counterparts and neighbours around the spot who were outraged by the attack continue to nurse their traumas.

Citi News checks at the regional hospital indicate that the victim has been referred to the Tamale teaching hospital for intensive medical care.

Meanwhile, some residents of Wa have expressed worry over the increasing spate of robbery in the town. They are therefore calling on the police to beef up security in the capital as a majority of them continue to live in fear of being attacked.

Citi News can report that the incident has attracted the attention of the Upper West regional security council.

The council today convened an emergency meeting to find a lasting solution to the robbery menace in the region. – By:

—citinewsroom