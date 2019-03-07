Investors: Africa comes at a bargain - grab it now!

Africa is the dumping site for used cultural and political ideas, services and products. Vast natural resources of the continent serve as a financial back-up to give loans and sell products and service to the states and people of Africa.

Once overpopulation will increase at high speed and natural resources will be lesser in time to come, the agenda of Superpowers and developed influential countries of the developed world will change.

Geopolitical interest of USA, Russia, EU, China, Brazil, India etc. are going to turn the table raising the increased concern of how African states and people will be able to pay for their interest in securing jobs back home trying to avoid filling a bucket with a constant hole, a never-ending story of misery, illegal migrants, starving people and civil violent unrest. They will come to realize only a joint intervention beyond egoistic political believes of the past can have a realistic chance to bring Africa on its feet to be a constant equal partner to do business and enjoy great partnership with. The bottom line of any country and political belief is MONEY…not ideology…as only people can afford a successful theory about how best to live that have an underlining successful concept of how to make money and best to invest it to make a dream stay for longer.

The increasing indebtedness of Africa is a deadly downturn spiral into poverty pushed by the concept of Democracy and imposed values that are contrary to African values and its different approaches to move forward into a glorious future.

Problems and misfortune on one side always opens doors for solution and happiness on the other side…for others.

US Billionaire with Hungarian roots, Mr. Soros, had seen the social policy of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair as a threat to foreign investments made in that country. United with other investors he had speculated against the British Pound and their joint cooperation soon had born fruits for Tony Blair to bow down to the power of MONEY abandoning his plans to change the social agenda of UK to his ideas.

The Ghana Cedi has started to depreciate for quite some time against the USD and major other currencies as the trust into Ghana´s political decision-making process has vanished. Investors do not tend to make big noise about their decisions rather work in the background unseen and untouched by whatever Politicians tell them to believe.

Increased population, reduced natural resources and its generated income, pushed voluminuzed indebtedness paired with joint speculation against African currencies will push a White Man, selected in a common effort by all or most above mentioned financial powerhouses, into power to head one state and make a change that can be seen and used as raw model for the transformation of all suffering African countries to develop partners in Africa needed for their own best interest.

The wisdom of investors at any stock exchange is: never invest in a falling knife but go for a stock when it is clearly at its lowest level. The time is now!