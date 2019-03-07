Sudan Court Cancels Jail Terms Of 8 Protesters: Lawyer

Deadly clashes have rocked Sudan since December after a government decision to triple the price of bread sparked public anger. By STRINGER (AFP/File)

An emergency appeals court in Sudan on Thursday overturned prison sentences handed down to eight protesters for participating in demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir's iron-fisted rule, a defence lawyer said.

The demonstrators had been given jail terms ranging from six months to five years by special emergency courts in Khartoum last week after they were arrested for participating in rallies the same day in the capital.

"The appeals court dismissed the charges against these people who had been sentenced on February 28," said defence lawyer Enaam Atieg, a member of a lawyers' association that is part of an umbrella group spearheading protests against Bashir's rule.

"The appeals court has ordered their release," she told AFP.

The jail terms were the first such punishments handed down by special emergency courts set up to investigate violations of a year-long state of emergency Bashir imposed on February 22.

ln total about 900 protesters were brought before emergency courts on February 28, hours after they were arrested for demonstrating in the capital and its twin city of Omdurman, state media reported.

Scores of them were freed immediately, while many others were sentenced to jail terms of up to one month.

"The appeals court also cancelled their jail terms and instead ordered them to pay fines," Atieg said without specifying how many protesters actually had their charges dismissed on Thursday.

Haider Khairallah, the father of one of the protesters, confirmed on Facebook that his son Ahmed had been freed on Thursday.

Bashir imposed a state of emergency after an initial crackdown on nationwide protests failed to suppress the rallies against his rule stretching back three decades.

He has also banned all unauthorised rallies and given sweeping powers to security forces to carry out raids and personal searches.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.

But the rallies turned into nationwide protests against the veteran leader's rule, with protesters calling on him to step down.