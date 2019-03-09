Ghana is 62 years after independence – so what?

“… A man's enemies are the men of his own household” -- Micah 7:6 (also in Matthew 10:36)

This afternoon at lunch, a conversation ensued – 62 years after Ghana’s independence in 1957, what have we got to show? The employees on the table, a mixture of Generation X and Millennials were unanimously dissatisfied with the state of affairs. This piece is written by popular request to engender a long-term conversation towards a speedier change of affairs in this country irrespective of your political orientation.

Let’s do some quick basic economic data comparison with few of our “peers and juniors at independence”. Enter Malaysia and Singapore! (refer to table below)

Selected Country Year of Independence Current estimated Population *GDP (PPP) *Per Capita (PPP) *HDI 2017 Ghana 1957 30 million US$145 billion US$ 5,013 0.59 (140th) Malaysia 1957 32 million US$1.068 trillion US$ 32,501 (41st) 0.802 (57th) Singapore 1965 5.6 million US$555 billion US$ 98,014 (3rd) 0.932 (9th)

*Source: IMF (2018) & UNDP 2017 Human Development Report

With respect to the above indices, the higher the better. The factors collectively reflect how industrialized a nation is, the level of economic activity, the educational services and infrastructure, life expectancy amongst others. If you recheck all the fundamental indices above, Ghana is clearly far behind our Southeast Asian “peers and juniors” at independence 62 years ago! Now I don’t know what you think – if this is not a disappointing commentary, then what is it, why are we here?

Rwanda has started making waves, and by the next 25 to 50 years, they may likely overtake Ghana in economic development and governance matters if something radical and strategic is not done to leadership and governance in this country.

When President Obama came to Ghana in July 2009, he made a statement that needs refining. He said “… we need strong institutions and not strong men …” That set my mind thinking. As pointed out by the Ghanaian legal luminary Ace Ankomah, I believe what President Obama said when he came to Ghana was politically correct, but it is not a truism in African terms in that it provides a window for failing leaders! We need strong men more than strong institutions! Yes, we need strong institutions – and yes we also need ‘stronger’ men! Our institutions are the way they are because of the men and women who have led them over the years. Without the persons, the institutions have no life! Effective leadership boils down to effective leaders, and effective leaders condenses to effective individuals! Simpliciter!

I am a cautious and stubborn optimist in the words of Kofi Annan (Ghana’s acclaimed global diplomat of blessed memory) but I will not be a sycophant to the detriment of our nation, society or organizations – we need strong men and women who really think of the next generation and not the next elections or appointment! We are making strides but at a tortoise pace; one step forward two steps backward! We don’t seem to have focus on a national agenda or a national development plan. Everything is politicized including religion! We keep changing the years that students/pupils spend in school without doing thorough impact assessment on subsequent generations.

One elderly friend had this to say about educational opportunities back in the days – “… in those days, it was a maximum of two students to a room at the University of Ghana’s hall of residence.” Now it is a totally different story. Literally, some of our Professors and politicians today were begged to come for admission - some of them had poor grades but still had admission to University, Law Schools and even medical schools and so on. Opportunities have diminished for the youth in this era of a digital and a gig economy. Our population has multiplied exponentially since independence but the growth in infrastructure has not corresponded with it. We have kept the same archaic mode for assessing pupils and students to the extent that so many talented children and students have fallen out of the educational system. Like a recent video clip that went viral on social media bemoaning the state of educational system and the students churned out by it – the fact that most students have become so theoretical that even those who are expected to craft, fashion and innovate machines have no clue how to use a turnbuckle! Truth be told as has been said by someone “Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”

When you go to our various institutions of higher learning, there are stockpiles of research/project work, thesis and dissertations in libraries completed by students, supervised with man hours by lecturers/PhD holders, which have become useless on the shelves. They cannot even be published because of the level of mediocrity that went into the preparation of such works! Let’s get back to business folks!

We are our own enemies, it is not the “Whiteman.” It is not Britain, it is not China, it is not United States, it is not Russia! It is the greedy men and women in our country. Some of them are politicians, some are religious leaders and some are civilians in authority. How often do you hear that an American President, a UK Prime Minister or Politician or Business Leader sent his children to school outside their home country? How often do you hear that they are sent to another country for medical attention or to Africa for herbal treatment? Yet, our politicians and most of our elites pride themselves in sending their wards outside Ghana because they have contributed in collapsing most of these essential systems and therefore have no belief in them! Let’s get back to business, folks!

We got independence from our colonial masters only to be slaves to our own leaders. We have sold our conscience to politicians across the various political divide. History told us that we were flogged, mistreated, ostracized and impoverished in a discriminatory fashion in the pre-colonial days but is that story so different since we entered the 4th Republican era of Ghana? No, I don’t think so. Fellow Ghanaians beat their own in broad day light at the least or no provocation at all – at bye-elections, at banking halls, on the public roads … and we say we have independence and there is law and order? Is that the political freedom we want – to end up being enslaved by our own people, politicians and religious leaders? Probably we should have remained in our “dependence”!

The march to develop Ghana to an enviable place of development must be led by Ghanaians in an inclusive manner!

To paraphrase Mahatma Gandhi, let’s commit ourselves to “be the change that we wish to see in the world,” for if we continue with this same attitude of greed, a conformist type of leadership and corrupt tendencies, then we should expect no different results! God has done what He should do for us in terms of resources, the rest is ours to till the ground!

“Success” as they say is “99% perspiration, 1 % inspiration.” Let’s get back to business, folks!

Happy Independence to Ghana! Do have a productive week!

The writer, Daniel Agyen Tweneboah is an Internationally Certified Senior HR Professional, a member of the global Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM-USA) and Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners-Ghana (HRMP). He may be contacted through [email protected]