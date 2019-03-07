Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
48 minutes ago | Algeria

'No Worries' On Algeria's Bouteflika Health: Campaign Manager

By AFP
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. By RYAD KRAMDI (AFP/File)
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. By RYAD KRAMDI (AFP/File)

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has almost completed the medical tests at the Swiss hospital he was transferred to on February 24, the head of his controversial re-election campaign said Thursday.

Abdelghani Zaalane insisted the 82-year-old leader's health raised "no worries" and that he would be vindicated by a silent majority in Algeria who have not joined huge protests against his candidacy.

The medical tests which Bouteflika has been undergoing in a Geneva hospital are "almost completed" and "his state of health raises no worries", Zaalane told El Khabar newspaper.

He did not give a date for the president's return to Algeria.

Bouteflika has used a wheelchair since suffering a stroke in 2013 and is rarely seen in public.

The decision to put himself forward for the April 18 election has drawn tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets.

In a bid to calm public ire, Bouteflika has pledged to step down early if re-elected to a fifth term in office.

"Whether Algerians have rejected or accepted the reforms nobody can predict before the results of the ballot are known," said Zaalane, referring to the proposed concessions.

The campaign chief said they would have to "take into account the opinion of Algerians who have not taken to the streets and have held onto their views until election day".

Algeria
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bouteflika In 'Life-Threatening' Condition As Algerians Order Him Pizza
Algerian Lawyers March Against Bouteflika Election Bid
Algerians eager for change but wary of new Arab Spring
Algeria Police Brace For Further Anti-Bouteflika Demos
TOP STORIES

Mortuary Workers Call Off Strike

3 hours ago

Financial And Management Consultant Advises Gov't On Cedi Fr...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line