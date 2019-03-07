Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | NDC News

Kyebi: MCE Organises Football Match For NPP And NDC

By Kwasi Bediatuo Baffour
Kyebi: MCE Organises Football Match For NPP And NDC

The Municipal Chief Executive MCE for Abuakwa South municipality, Hon. Kojo Ofori Sarfo, as a way of championing peace, stability and equity in the president’s municipal, organised a football match between the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP and the major opposition National Democratic Congress NDC, at Kyebi in the Eastern region on the 6th March 2019.

NPP won by 3 goals to nil even though both teams were presented with trophies, sets of jerseys, balls among other tokens.

According to Hon. Kojo Ofori, politics must unite but not divide therefore he would use his mandate as the MCE to calm nerves and unite not only the NPP but also the NDC.

He disclosed right after the match that he’s now working as a statesman and would not be politically inclined in exercising his responsibilities.

He used the opportunity to appeal to all the members of the opposition NDC to approach him when they need his services.

He also urged the NPP members to live amicably with their political opponents and with that, growth and development would be achieved in the shortest possible time.

The program was very successful since it saw the executives of the Abuakwa South NDC and NPP being present and also the likes of the Eastern regional first vice chairman for NPP, Alhaji Umar Bodinga gracing the successful program.

37201940511 i4ep276gfb img20190306wa0205

37201940512 vaqdtgfssn img20190307wa0006

37201940513 m5hsk8v331 img20190307wa0012

37201940513 l5hsk8v331 img20190307wa0014

NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Akufo-Addo Response To Ofosu Ampofo Amazes NDC
Vigilantes Not Sponsored Into National Security--Nana Addo Replies NDC
‘I Don’t Need Thugs To Win 2020 Election’—Nana Addo Replies NDC
Akufo-Addo Dismayed By NDC Demands On Party Militia Disbandment
TOP STORIES

Mortuary Workers Call Off Strike

2 hours ago

Financial And Management Consultant Advises Gov't On Cedi Fr...

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line