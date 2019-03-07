Kyebi: MCE Organises Football Match For NPP And NDC

The Municipal Chief Executive MCE for Abuakwa South municipality, Hon. Kojo Ofori Sarfo, as a way of championing peace, stability and equity in the president’s municipal, organised a football match between the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP and the major opposition National Democratic Congress NDC, at Kyebi in the Eastern region on the 6th March 2019.

NPP won by 3 goals to nil even though both teams were presented with trophies, sets of jerseys, balls among other tokens.

According to Hon. Kojo Ofori, politics must unite but not divide therefore he would use his mandate as the MCE to calm nerves and unite not only the NPP but also the NDC.

He disclosed right after the match that he’s now working as a statesman and would not be politically inclined in exercising his responsibilities.

He used the opportunity to appeal to all the members of the opposition NDC to approach him when they need his services.

He also urged the NPP members to live amicably with their political opponents and with that, growth and development would be achieved in the shortest possible time.

The program was very successful since it saw the executives of the Abuakwa South NDC and NPP being present and also the likes of the Eastern regional first vice chairman for NPP, Alhaji Umar Bodinga gracing the successful program.