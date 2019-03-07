Mortuary Workers Call Off Strike

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has called off its nationwide strike “for now” after three days of disrupted services.

The decision was taken on Thursday after the leadership of the group met with the National Labour Commission.

According to MOWAG's general secretary, Richard Jordan it is hopeful that the government will address their grievances in the coming weeks as negotiations are expected to commence.

Mr. Jordan told Citi News: “the issues are that the strike is called off for now. There was a promise. Fair Wages were present. We have agreed at the meeting that immediately, we are going to negotiations, which we were looking for.”

Given the resolution, he said, “there is no need keeping Ghanaians unnecessarily in this hardship.”

“There is no need dragging it especially when Ghanaians will have to bury tomorrow. For now, we think that it is just fair to give them that respect. Ghanaians deserve a lot of respect… we do not intend to punish anybody unnecessarily”

Mr. Jordan explained further that “there was a ruling. The ruling is that we are meeting the commission on Wednesday again and we are going to give a summary of the financial part of the proposal straight to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.”

He, however, warned that government that if the mortuary workers’ concerns were not met, “the next strike will not be nice at all. In fact, it will be dangerous.”

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana