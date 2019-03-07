Short Commission Ends Hearings Today

THE JUSTICE Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident is due to bring its hearings to a close today, March 7, 2019.

It is expected to hold a brief meeting with journalists at the Osu Castle to wrap up its hearings.

Executive Secretary to the Commission, Ernest Kofi Abotsi made this known in a press release.

The Commission was formed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in consultation with President Akufo-Addo to investigate the circumstances leading to the Ayawaso West Wuogon shooting incident which reportedly left 18 persons injured.

It was given one month to complete its probe and it is in its third week.

Some persons that have appeared before the Commission include the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante – Apeatu, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah, NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West, Delali Kwasi Brempong, NDC’s Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George and a host of eye witnesses and security chiefs both from the Ghana Police Service and National Security.

With the closure of the hearings, DGN Online is informed that the Commission is now going to prepare its report to be submitted to the Presidency.

Members of the Commission include Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, former Dean of Law Faculty at University of Ghana; former Inspector General of Police, Patrick Acheampong and Justice Short, a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Mr. Abotsi was appointed secretary to the Commission.

As part of its investigation, the Commission embarked on an inspection tour of the crime scenes at Ayawaso last week.

