Bareness Is Not A Taboo--Merck Foundation Embarks On Education Campaign

Many women have been subjected to various abuses because they have not been able to bear any children after years of marriage.

These women are being abused by their husbands, the family, society, and they face untold stigma.

However, Merck Foundation, a non-governmental and non-profit making organization, believes that infertility is not a taboo and that stigma against women with no children must be broken.

It is in the vein that the Merck Foundation has organised training for media practitioners in Accra recently.

The over 70 participants were drawn from all regions of Ghana representing TV, radio, online, and newspaper media.

In an address, the CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej, revealed that the training was vital considering the role the media play in societal transformation.

She noted that many women were suffering all forms of abuses and stigmatization because they have not had the opportunity to have children on their own.

She shared the gory story of how a married woman in Kenya, Jackeline Mwende, hands were chopped off by her husband because she could not bear him children after two years of marriage.

Dr. Kelej described this and other unreported abuse cases as unfortunate and pledged Merck Foundation’s commitment to embark on massive education and sensitization programme to curb the menace.

Revealing the strategies adopted by the Foundation to break infertility stigmatization on women, Ekta Pal, a representative of Merck Foundation said it aimed at creating a culture shift to destigmatize infertility.

She added that Merck Foundation would also create a culture of respecting and appreciating infertile women in Africa.

Merck Foundation, Ekta Pal said, would also raise awareness about infertility prevention, management and male infertility.

The strategy also includes empowering infertile women socially and economically through access to awareness, health and change of mindset.

The training had many resource persons including medical doctors, who took the participants through various presentations.

The resource persons included Roland Affail Monney, President of the GJA, Mrs. Linda Asante Agyei, Vice President of the GJA, and

There were also representatives from the office of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Minister of Health.