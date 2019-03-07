MCE Advises Youth To Emulate The Founding Fathers

The Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Kwabena Bempong has advised the youth of this country to emulate the forefathers who fought to gain independence by guarding the peace and unity bequeathed onto us as Ghanaians.

This advice he said, could be done by resorting to tolerance, negotiation, and reconciliation at all times even in the face of utmost provocation.

Mr. Bempong said this, during observation of the Birim Central’s turn of the 62nd Independence Day Celebration at Akyem Oda in the Eastern region.

He said it was incumbent on all of us to hold and defend the peace the country is currently enjoying and do everything possible to discourage people, particularly the youth from engaging in acts, which have the potential to threaten the peace and unity of the state.

Peace and unity he noted provide a stable environment for development to thrive and however implore all stakeholders to put aside their religious and political affiliations and rather channel path to accelerate development of this country.

Mr. Bempong was of the view that, the 6th March Celebration is a national pride which ushered the country into independence after several years of intense struggle.

The celebration he said, was very important to the nation, considering its overwhelming impact on social and economic circumstance.

Explaining further, Mr. Bempong, indicated that, the day also reminds Ghanaians about the responsibilities towards the realization of national aspirations and commitment to Freedom and Justice.

According to him the theme for the celebration “Celebrating Peace and Unity” was in the right direction considering the fact that as a country, “We need peace as a pre-requisite for enhancing development”.

He said, the struggle for independence and freedom, only became possible when our forefathers irrespective of differences in their tribal and ethnic background saw the need to present a united front in their toil against British imperialist.

Their differences he noted never became a barrier for the greater goal of the struggle for independence but a continued effort.

In all 1,033 students and pupils consisting of 434 boys and 599 girls drawn from 32 selected, schools in the Municipality took part in the match past.

Oda Presbyterian Primary school was adjudged the overall best, distinguish and deserving Public school in the Primary school division while Joduro Integrated School took that of the Private school division.

At the Junior High School (JHS) level, Oda Freeman Methodist JHS was adjudged the overall best with Cita Preparatory school taken that of the Private JHS division.