51 minutes ago | Headlines

Labour Commission Wants Mortuary Workers To Call Off Strike Today

By Modern Ghana
The National Labour Commission (NLC) is hopeful the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana will call off its intended nationwide strike today,Thursday.

This follows what it describes as fruitful deliberations with the group after they laid down their tools on Tuesday.

The mortuary workers embarked on the strike to compel the government to increase their salaries and improve their conditions of service.

The Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah said a final meeting with the group is expected to happen this morning, after which the strike will be called off.

“Several meetings have gone on with the mortuary employers and the Ministry of Health of which the Labour Commission has been briefed of all the developments.

“We have invited them to appear before the Commission this morning. At least almost every issue has been resolved but for one which is their negotiation with the Fair Wages Commission which is the main crux. Hopefully after the meeting, the issue will be resolved and we will go back to work.”

The Association declared an indefinite strike for its members on Tuesday, March 4, 2019, over their low salaries and poor working conditions.

The Association said the Ministry of Health 's failure to provide its members with a counter-proposal to their requests and a date for negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, pushed them to take the decision.

Several bereaved families have been left stranded at public mortuaries across the country, as they can't retrieve the bodies of their loved ones for burial or deposit new bodies due to the action.

Mortuary workers’ strike illegal

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has described the ongoing strike as illegal

The Commission said the group failed to go through the approved procedure before declaring the industrial action.

–citinewsroom

