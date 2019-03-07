Traders Weep Over Their Losses After Market Fire In Ashaiman

Some traders are counting their losses after a fire razed portions of the market on Wednesday at Ashaiman.

About 30 shops containing mostly rice, oil, cosmetics and used clothing among others, were completely burnt.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, some eyewitnesses suspect it may have been triggered by an electrical fault.

Citi News' Tema Correspondent, Elvis Washington who visited the scene said: ” shop owners were seen wailing as they counted their loss.”

A trader who spoke to Citi News said: “I am actually speaking out of shock because I do not even know what to say. My everything is gone. I was called somewhere around 3.00 o’clock. My items and everything is gone.”

“I work with loans. I just got some new stock to fill this shop yesterday. This shop is full of items purchased with loans. Two shops of mine are all gone” another trader complained.

An eyewitness who spoke to Citi News said efforts to get to the Police and Fire Service to intervene on time proved futile.

“This fire started about 1 am and we went to the Police station and called them around 2 am but no one showed up.”

He indicated that the Fire Service only showed up hours after the incident occurred.

–citinewsroom