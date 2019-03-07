13 Communities In Kwahu Gets Power

About 13 communities in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region have been connected to the national grid.

The communities are Twewaa, Oworobong No. 1 & 2, Odumase, Miaso, Abokye Nkwanta, Nkwantanang, Atta in Atta, Atarekan among others.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Bryan Acheampong, on Monday, March 4, 2019, led the inauguration.

Speaking to the residents, Mr. Acheampong noted that, “I remember during my campaign in 2016, my team got here late and the whole town was in total darkness. Then I made a promise to connect all these communities to the national grid. Today I'm here to fulfill that promise”.

He added that “there are a lot more developmental projects ongoing. We're not doing this because of the 2020 elections. We're doing this because it must be done”.

The majority of residents at Oworebeng, Miaso, Nkawtanang and its surrounding communities whom for the first time experienced having electricity in their homes expressed their gratitude to Mr. Acheampong who is also the minister of state in charge of security, for expediting the process to connect them to the national grid.

Bryan Acheampong gave the assurance that the District Assembly together with Bryan Acheampong Foundation would continue to support deprived communities in the District.

He added that “I promised to make sure water crisis gets out of the system and as I speak by June, those from Abetifi and Pepease will get water, adding that they have in mind to construct 400 boreholes in Kwahu Afram Plains North and South will get 50 as well, 50 at Nkawkaw, and 50 at Mpraeso and that, the remaining 200 will be awarded to those from Kwahu East.

He affirmed that enrollment in basic schools in his constituency has increased from 13,000 to 15,000 through the help of the Bryan Acheampong foundation.

Abetifi DCE

Isaac Agyapong, the District Chief Executive of Kwahu East on his side indicated the importance of light in the lives of people and for that matter, connecting them to the national grid.

He added that the phase two of the electrification will soon commence having done with the first phase as part of the national grid, and assured that measures are being put in place to ensure that bad roads get fixed.

PSD

Abraham Damtey Lincoln, the Eastern Regional Marketing Officer of Power Service Distributor assured residents of getting meters in their houses .

The Chiefs of the beneficial communities also expressed satisfaction for the connection to the national grid.

---Daily Guide