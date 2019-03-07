Cedi Depreciation Can Bring Back Dumsor - Financial Analyst

An Accra-based financial analyst, Jerry Afolabi fears serious power outages popularly known as 'dumsor' will return with full force if pragmatic measures are not taken to arrest the free fall of the country's currency.

The cedi which is currently trading at 5.55 cedis to the US dollar is making business owners and Importers uncomfortable because their capital is being shrunk each day.

Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana and Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have lamented over the trend and fear the cedi will hit a GHS 6.00 mark in few weeks, especially as their duties and taxes on imported goods into the country are quoted in dollars.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced it will add a minimum of $800 million to the country’s reserves this month to stabilise the cedi against major international currencies, especially the dollar.

Head of Financial Markets Steven Opata, said the accumulation of more dollars would help increase the net international reserve (NIR) to around $4 billion, which he said was enough to provide confidence in the system and help stabilise the cedi.

But speaking on Ete Sen on Radio XYZ 93.1, Mr. Afolabi noted with concerns the BoG's step may end up reducing Ghana's international reserve, thereby making it difficult for the government to have enough funds to do foreign transactions which include the purchase of crude to power plants in the country.

He told the host of Ete Sen, Kwame Minkah, since the BoG's approach will reduce Ghana's international reserve, import cover will be affected and buying crude for the country will be come difficult because there will not be enough currency for the government to conduct business.

Explaining further, Mr Afolabi observed that "Import cover is used to buy crude oil so if the Import cover is down and you want to buy crude where will you get the money from? If there is not enough money to buy crude dumsor can be back."

He, therefore, urged the government to avoid kneejerk reaction to stabilise the cedi and advised that the right way to adopt is to ensure that the country exports more of local products to increase the country's international reserve.

"It is never true that we don't have local products to export. It is the government that has not created a ready market for farmers. If you take pineapple, for instance, we can export a lot to China. The government can create a ready market for the farmers by going to China to arrange with owners of factories for assurance that they will buy from our local farmers. If that happens, we will be exporting more and there will be more dollars in ten systems," Afolabi said in Akan.

He also bemoaned the "dollarisation" of "almost everything in the country" and added "We (Ghanaians) are putting so much pressure on the dollar in the country. Everybody wants to trade in dollar here in the country and it is very bad. Land Lords rent out rooms and take dollars; people quote the price of lands in dollars. All these have contributed to what we are seeing today."

To the financial analyst, if the government take measures to stop the phenomenom, the cedi can be stabilised.

Source: Myxyzonline.com/Ghana