62 Years After Independence, Mortuary Workers Are On Nationwide Strike Over Unfavourable Working Conditions

I am happy the National event is celebrated in Tamale, Northern Regional capital. At least the local economy in a way would have seen some little boost especially in the area of the hospitality industry and exhibition of northern cultures.

However, it saddens my heart that at a time Ghana is celebrating her 62nd birthday, mortuary workers in public hospitals in the country are on strike over POOR conditions of services. If Ghana was a living being, at age 62, he or she would have been on RETIREMENT. Sixty years is no joke.

How could our leaders especially those mandated by law who are paid with our taxes be so unconcerned about the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian worker through whose sweat or taxes many of them are given comfortable living and luxury lifestyles. I have heard some of the workers complain on national radio that their take home salary is between Ghc200-300. This is far less than the ‘CALL CREDIT’ allowance of many public officials.

This is so unfair in all honesty given the nature of their job. What is even devastating is the revelations that they don’t have logistics to facilitate their work. Someone may say that they knew what that job entails before applying, yes, partly right but how many look for jobs with the hope to remain on same salary or benefits? Don’t we see exgratia being increased every 4 years for article 71 office holders many of whom are our leaders? So why should anybody thinks that the ordinary Ghanaian worker doesn’t deserve a better living conditions?

The situation is even worsened by the current unbearable hardships inflicted on the citizens by the Akufo Addo’s government which is in its third year.

The depreciation of the cedi is unprecedented. We are told that Bank of Ghana is going to pump $800million dollars into the economy aimed at stabilizing the cedi. This is just a temporary measure anyway. This measure was heavily criticized in the past by the current managers of the economy (Dr Bawumia & Npp).

Why must mortuary workers use same hand gloves 🧤 for months? How expensive are the gloves such that the workers are forced to use one set of gloves for months are reported in sections of the media? How does this impact on their health? Is this standard practice? All these questions need urgent answers from the authorities.

Aside the hardships and the strike, the whole country is engulfed with insecurity. Just yesterday, there was violence report from Famada-Abeka enclave which resulted in one person losing his life in Accra through stabbing as the news reported. All over the country vast majority of the people are living in fear. We are yet to be told the whereabouts or the fate of the kidnapped Ta’di girls. What has happened to the media campaign? What is the government doing? President Akufo Addo and his appointees have decided to put cotton wool in their eardrums.

The government is only concerned about honouring their ancestors with undeserving national holidays instead of working hard to arrest the fallen cedi, instead of working diligently to lessen the excruciating pain vast majority of Ghanaians are currently going through. Instead of ensuring the safety and security of every law abiding citizen of this country. Vast majority of population are living in fear because no body can guarantee his or her own safety or security. Rampant corruption, rampant murders, rampant stabbing, robberies, kidnapping etc

This certainly is not the type of Ghana its FOUNDER Dr Kwame Nkrumah envisaged.

62 years on, what are we celebrating? Have we done enough to continue spend limited resources to celebrate this day by way of converging for ‘ march pass’ or we should begin to think about how best this day can be marked by Ghanaians home and abroad in a more productive way? Think about it.

Government must take immediate steps to ensure the grievances of striking mortuary workers are addressed particularly concerning their protective wears (PPEs) because that raises serious questions about their health and safety among others.

Be a citizen!

Baba Musah

