FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
48 minutes ago | General News

Gov't Renews Curfew Hours On Bunkpurugu Township And Its Environs

By Modern Ghana
The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and in environs in the Northern Region from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Tuesday, 5th March 2019.

This was contained in a statement signed Ambrose Derry (MP), Minister for the Interior. It was dated 5th March 2019.

The press release urged chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile, the statement said that there is a total ban on all persons in the affected areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement was copied to the media, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and the Production Coordinator, Ghana Publishing Company.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

