Agortime Kpetoe: Scores Rendered Homeless After Thunderstorms

Nearly fifty buildings have been affected by thunderstorms in Agortime Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziope district of the Volta Region.

According to Joe Soglo, a youth chief of the area, the rainstorm caused flooding in many homes including the community hospital, leaving a lot of people with no place to spend the night and forcing them to seek refuge with relatives and friends.

Power supply to the area has also been cut as some electricity poles were affected by the storm.

The people of Agortime Kpetoe are calling on the National Disaster Management Organization and the government to come swiftly to their aid.

“There was a thunderstorm. There were a number of buildings that developed cracks and others had their roofs removed. It affected our clinic. The maternity block is currently full of water. Now there is no electricity in the area because some of the poles were affected. We’ll need the government to come in and support immediately,” Joe Soglo added.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana