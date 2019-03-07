Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
58 minutes ago | Regional News

Agortime Kpetoe: Scores Rendered Homeless After Thunderstorms

By Modern Ghana
Agortime Kpetoe: Scores Rendered Homeless After Thunderstorms

Nearly fifty buildings have been affected by thunderstorms in Agortime Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziope district of the Volta Region.

According to Joe Soglo, a youth chief of the area, the rainstorm caused flooding in many homes including the community hospital, leaving a lot of people with no place to spend the night and forcing them to seek refuge with relatives and friends.

Power supply to the area has also been cut as some electricity poles were affected by the storm.

The people of Agortime Kpetoe are calling on the National Disaster Management Organization and the government to come swiftly to their aid.

“There was a thunderstorm. There were a number of buildings that developed cracks and others had their roofs removed. It affected our clinic. The maternity block is currently full of water. Now there is no electricity in the area because some of the poles were affected. We’ll need the government to come in and support immediately,” Joe Soglo added.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Korean Community In Ghana Celebrates 100th Anniversary of March 1 Movement
Ensuring Environmental Cleanliness Is The Responsibility Of All—Tain DCE
Accra: Zipline To Formally Launch Medical Drone Project In May
DCE Donates 100 bags Of Cement To Logba Tota Community For Tourist Info Centre
TOP STORIES

NCCE Urges Ghanaians To Champion Peace And Unity

2 hours ago

Complete Breakaway From IMF Could Cause Economic Problems Fo...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line