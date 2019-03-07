NCCE Urges Ghanaians To Champion Peace And Unity

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has called on all Ghanaians to champion peace and unity as the country celebrates 62 years of independence from British colonial rule.

“The NCCE reminds Ghanaians to preach the values of peace and unity in our homes especially to the youth of this country. In unity, peace and development, we would stand great and strong amongst nations,” the Commission said in a statement to commemorate the Independence Day celebrations.

NCCE Chairperson, Josephine Nkrumah, noted that the theme for the Independence Day celebration – ‘Celebrating Peace and Unity’ – is timely because of the security threats the country faces.

“Celebrating Peace and Unity’, our 62nd-anniversary theme could not be more timely. At a time when Ghana continues to witness rampant security threats with the existence of political party militias, the theme reinforces the need for Ghanaians to appreciate our enviable peace and stability,” the statement said.

Read the full statement from the NCCE below.

The National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE, wishes all citizens of Ghana a happy Independence Day Anniversary. Ghana’s 62nd Anniversary is a significant milestone and the Commission calls on Ghanaians to celebrate the birth of Mother Ghana and her total liberation from colonial rule.

Sixty-two (62) years of Independence is a great achievement and it is important for citizens to appreciate how far our nation, Ghana, has journeyed. It, therefore, behoves all citizens to reflect on the relevance of the day and what it represents in our national life.

The NCCE on Independence Day urges all citizens to reclaim and uphold the Ghanaian values and identity that best define us as a people . The values of peace, unity, tolerance, honesty amongst others. Ghana has always been seen as a peace-loving country. The values of peace and unity are values our forefathers lived to make Ghana a better and peaceful place for future generations. As a country let’s begin to revive and restore these values as we celebrate 62 years of independence and beyond.

For the first time, our independence day is being celebrated out of the country’s capital, Accra and will be observed in Tamale in the Northern Region. The historic peace in Dagbon after many years of conflict goes to emphasize the need for regional peace and stability as a necessary pillar for national development and further consolidates our growing democracy. Citizens within other regions of the country must, therefore, seek to promote peace and cohesion.

The NCCE reminds Ghanaians to preach the values of peace and unity in our homes especially to the youth of this country. In unity, peace and development, we would stand great and strong amongst nations. The citizenry including political parties, political actors, religious fraternity, security services, Civil Society Organisations, trade unions and the media must redirect their actions and energies into projecting peace and unity on their platforms. This will promote peaceful coexistence among citizens for a great Ghana.

The power of oneness promotes national stability, tolerance and cohesion. Happy 62nd Independence Anniversary to the people of Ghana.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com