15 Teachers Honoured On Independence Day

Fifteen(15) teachers have been honoured in the Sissala West District at the 62nd Independence Day Parade for distinguishing themselves in the profession.

The awardee teachers from different Kindergarten (KG), Primary and Junior High Schools (JHS) across the District were presented with various prizes that included 32 Inches Flat Screen Televisions, tabletop refrigerators and gas cylinders and burners.

Mr Mohammed Bakor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), who presented the prizes during the Parade at Gwollu commended the teachers for contributing to knowledge.

He noted that even though there had been some improvement in education performance in the district, the current 40 per cent pass rate was still not the best and needed to be improved.

He said the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC) would meet and come out with a performance target that would bind all stakeholders to commit to achieving best results.

The decision to honour hardworking teachers on Independence Day was in line with the government’s commitment to motivate teachers to deliver and improve on education performance.

On peace and security, Mr. Bakor appealed to the traditional authorities to work hard to resolve all land and chieftaincy disputes to avoid their escalation into violence.

Mr Abraham Sondon, High Commissioner, Sissili Province, Leo, Burkina Faso, who was the special guest to the occasion called on Africans to see themselves as one and work together to achieve a common goal.

Madam Stella Dogber, the Sissala West District Education Director, expressed worry that the Directorate had not been able to honour hardworking teachers in the past few years due to financial constraints.

She therefore lauded the District Assembly for sponsoring the 2019 Independence Day awards.

The event was characterised with beautiful and well-rehearsed chorographic march past with 19 schools, social groups and security services taking part.

Some awards were also presented to winning schools in the march past, soccer and athletics.

Source: GNA