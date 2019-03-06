March 7 Declared Holiday For Schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has declared tomorrow, March 7, 2019, a holiday for all schools in the country. This follows the participation of both students and teachers in various activities during the 62nd independence parade which took place today, Wednesday, March 6.

In a statement issued by GES, the service said schools resume official duties on Friday March 8, 2019.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) announces for the information of all teachers, pupils, students and the general public that Thursday 7th March has been declared holiday for all schools. Schools resume for full academic work on Friday 8th March, 2019”, the statement indicated.

Ghana's 62nd Independence celebration was marked in almost all districts of the country with parades and other activities which involved students.

The national event took place at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale for the first time and addressed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Here is the full statement

Management of Ghana Education Service takes this opportunity to congratulate teachers, pupils and students for their smart turn out at this year’s independence day parade and their participation in various activities throughout the country to mark the 62nd Independence Day Celebration. Ayeekoo!”

Source: citinewsroom.com |Ghana