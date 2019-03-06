Why Ghana Was Previously Called Gold Coast

Kojo Akoto Boateng’s guest on episode three of the Heritage Month Series on the Citi Breakfast Show was Kweku Darko Ankrah. In this episode, the pair spoke about why and how Ghana first got its Gold Coast name.

The conversation touched on Ghana’s history before, during and after independence.

The Heritage Month series is one of the activities on Citi FM and Citi TV’s Heritage Month, which is commemorated every year in the month of March.

The month celebrates our heritage as Ghanaians and is also used to teach us all about the different aspects of our lives as Ghanaians.

The Heritage Month series airs on the Citi Breakfast Show at 9:30 am.

Click below to listen to the full audio:

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana