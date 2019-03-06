Ghanaian Peacekeepers In Lebanon Mark Indece Day

Throughout the period of deployment, UNIFIL GHANBATT 85 has undertaken numerous humanitarian activities.

These include provision of free medical and dental care to the Lebanese locals, teaching assistance to school children to improve upon quality education and aerobic lessons to improve healthy lifestyle of the locals.

In furtherance of projecting a positive image of Ghana in Lebanon, the GHANBATT Band has put smiles on the faces of the locals through provision of melodious music at festivals.

The Battalion’s engagement with the locals in sports events and effective engagement with the Mayors and Mouktars has further deepened the bi-lateral relationship between Ghana and Lebanon and this has resulted in several mutual cooperation programmes.

The colourful ceremony was graced by personnel from UNIFIL Headquarters, Ghanaians living in Lebanon and some locals and school children living within the operational theatre.

Guests were treated to spectacular drill performances, rich Ghanaian cultural dances, music and food. School children who attended were given amusement rides in the Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a bite of Ghana’s rich chocolates.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com