Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
6 minutes ago | Education

Twellium Industries Supports Teong 8-Unit Classroom Project

By Modern Ghana
Twellium Industries Supports Teong 8-Unit Classroom Project

Beverage and water manufacturing giants, Twellium Industries limited has yet again demonstrated gross responsibility by again giving back to society.

Last Tuesday, they joined the McDan Foundation to commission an 8-Unit Classroom Block and furniture in Teong, a deprived community at the Tempane District, Upper East.

It was a collaborative effort by Twellium Industries and the McDan Foundation geared towards addressing the schools under trees menace.

36201925840_0f730m4yxs_whatsapp_image_20190306_at_12.38.51.jpeg

The Old Structure

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, Ali Ajami, head of marketing, Twellium Industries Limited said " We believe in making education accessible to every child. Every child in Ghana deserves a quality education, hence our support for this project.

"As it has been our aim and focus of changing lives, this facility will certainly go along to change many lives in the community and for generations unborn.

" This goes to show that every penny our customers spend on our products is given back in the form of projects in communities."

36201930154_vaqdthfssn_whatsapp_image_20190306_at_12.40.15.jpeg

The headmaster of the school Yidanaba Batuma Timothy, traditional overlords, DCE's and other opinion leaders in their respective speeches expressed profuse thanks to Twellium Industries and the McDan Foundation for the facility.

Twellium Industries have been at the forefront regarding charity projects in the country.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that in the coming weeks, Twellium Industries will commission a similar project in the Volta region.

Education
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ghana @62 But Limited Textbooks In Basic Schools—LAG
NUGS Calls On Government To Intervene In Child Slavery Menace
3000 School Uniforms Distributed To Basic Schools In Jomoro
GH Media And Cosmetology School Holds Matriculation For New Batch Of Students
TOP STORIES

[email protected]: Nkrumah Must Be Celebrated – John Mahama

3 hours ago

Why Was It Important To Strive For Independence?

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line