Twellium Industries Supports Teong 8-Unit Classroom Project

Beverage and water manufacturing giants, Twellium Industries limited has yet again demonstrated gross responsibility by again giving back to society.

Last Tuesday, they joined the McDan Foundation to commission an 8-Unit Classroom Block and furniture in Teong, a deprived community at the Tempane District, Upper East.

It was a collaborative effort by Twellium Industries and the McDan Foundation geared towards addressing the schools under trees menace.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, Ali Ajami, head of marketing, Twellium Industries Limited said " We believe in making education accessible to every child. Every child in Ghana deserves a quality education, hence our support for this project.

"As it has been our aim and focus of changing lives, this facility will certainly go along to change many lives in the community and for generations unborn.

" This goes to show that every penny our customers spend on our products is given back in the form of projects in communities."

The headmaster of the school Yidanaba Batuma Timothy, traditional overlords, DCE's and other opinion leaders in their respective speeches expressed profuse thanks to Twellium Industries and the McDan Foundation for the facility.

Twellium Industries have been at the forefront regarding charity projects in the country.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that in the coming weeks, Twellium Industries will commission a similar project in the Volta region.