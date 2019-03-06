Re: Strong Defence of Anas' Work By a Political Party

Another classic piece from the good old Professor, Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh, but I have a little problem with this article from my senior in academia, and it was because of his inability to kill this subject academically, in fact, he made a huge academic error which an old good Professor of his caliber was not supposed to make, and will make my explanation to that effect with a simple short statement and not a lengthy boring academic analysis.

I would have pardoned him if he had been a Kweku Boahen and not a Prof. Kwasi H Prempeh, one of the finest, and the few I admire their academic analysis so much aside Prof. Kweku Azar, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Dr Wereko brobbey, Martin amidu, Ace Ankomah, Bright Simon, Franklin Cudjoe, Dr. Arthur Kennedy, Fadi Dabbousi and few others.

Prof., the simple reason why I believe your article has an academic error which will as a result not pass any academic defense if pushed for, is because of your claim that the NPP supported the Anas' methodology from 2011 but has clearly shown an open disapproval of it when same methods of investigations started being used under a government of it. Prof., note, no literature review supports this claim of yours because as it stands now there is no official statement from the NPP claiming evidence to that.

Prof., academically, I know you will accept this intellectual opinion that an opinion of a member of an organization can never be alluded to be an official position of that organisation.

Yes, I will academically accept there are some opinions of some NPP members agitating against the methods of Anas as you rightly pointed, but wrongly directed to be the official position of the NPP, but note, in the same way, there has also been positions of some other NPP members which also still encourage, defend and endorse the methodology still being used by Anas even under this current expose of his. My senior in academia, Prof. H Prempeh, note, these different stances by different members of the NPP have been same since the first investigation of Anas in 2011, and there are literature reviews which can point to this claim. So clearly, none can academically claim that the NPP's current position has been a disapproval of Anas methodology.

So please in all humility I will suggest to you to review this whole article of yours

Thank you

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Member, Critical Thinkers International (CTI)