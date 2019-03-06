In Dependence! Ghana @62

Kudos to our fore fathers who laid down their lives for us to live and have life abundantly. We bless your souls though you are not visibly among us, we however believe you are alive in our memories. We won’t forget the immense love you had for this nation. Ghanaians are proud of you as our ancestors. We will forever hold you in high esteem.

As we celebrate this day in commemoration of our freedom won for us, we must look into what Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah the leader of the then group meant for our being “free”. When Osagyefo pronounced that Ghana our beloved country was free forever, this was what he meant, that as a country, we are free to take the lead in development. But what do we see? We are like a six year old baby whose parents gives her all the nutrients needed and still in the best environment finds it difficult to walk.

Hmm! More than 60 years and we are begging in one way or the other for survival. Ghana would have been on retirement if she were a civilian. Among tall men, Ghana stands short. Hmmm! Till when will we get there?

What Nkrumah actually meant when he said we were a free people was that we could now freely rule ourselves, free from exploitations of any kind. Ghana our beloved country is free forever means that we are no longer under colonial rules which presupposes that we must not willingly subject and submit ourselves to colonial rule by our actions and inactions of borrowing and begging. But the very thing Dr. Nkrumah warned us against is what we are doing in a different way; neocolonialism.

We must ask ourselves these questions: Is Ghana free from poverty? Is Ghana free from her own inner political leaders who are selfish? Is Ghana free from the prison of corruption? Is Ghana free from power shortages? Is Ghana free from nepotism and apathy?

We promise in the national pledge to be faithful citizens and loyal to Ghana our mother. How many of us have kept this promise. We are neatly dressed for this celebration but our attitudes and behaviours are like the refuse dump that vultures wouldn’t want to leave its premises. Our faces look like angels but we are devil incarnates destroying the nation. Hmm! Let us do what is good for our nation that the celebration will be worth celebrating.

Unity is what we are calling all people to. We must live in peace. National Peace Council, flag bearers and all and sundry must come together to fight vigilantism in Ghana for her to have peace. Let’s unit and fight for peace.

Happy anniversary.

[email protected] [GH1] , 2019.