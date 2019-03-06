WordDigest: The Power Of Reconciliation

"So if you are standing before the altar in the Temple, offering a sacrifice to God, and suddenly remember that a friend has something against you, leave your sacrifice there beside the altar and go and apologize and be reconciled to him, and then come and offer your sacrifice to God".

[Matthew 5:23-24] Amplified Bible

The verses point to one call which is reconciliation. What is reconciliation?

Reconciliation is a reestablishment of friendly relations. There is power in reconciliation despite the magnitude of pain or misunderstanding.

In theology, reconciliation is the end of estrangement between a human and God as a result of the process of atonement.

Today, Ghana can boast of peace in Dagbon in the Northern region after several years of conflict between two feuding royal families over the demise of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II on 27 March, 2002.

Since then several attempts on a peace process and installment of a new king has proven to an Achilles hill. Though it was challenging but today it's no more because the situation has been normalised and a new king installed.

Reconciliation has taken place and for the first time in the history of Ghana, its 62nd independence celebration is being held in Tamale.

The power of reconciliation;

1. Brings joy

2. Encourages forgiveness

3. Promotes humility

4. Ensures togetherness and unity

5. Promotes peace

Today, per the Word of God, if you have any misunderstanding with someone let bygones be bygones. For God won't bless even your produce when you have a grudge with someone. “So if you are presenting a sacrifice at the altar in the Temple and you suddenly remember that someone has something against you, leave your sacrifice there at the altar. Go and be reconciled to that person. Then come and offer your sacrifice to God" [Matthew 5:23-24] NLT

As believers reconciliation can be achieved through continuous teaching and preaching of God's to people. In our homes, churches, schools, work places, communities let's encourage the power of reconciliation.

Love your neighbor us your self.

Prayer

Heaven Father, thank you for the power of reconciliation through Christ Jesus, Amen.

