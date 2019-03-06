African Politics Have No Conscience

Accra, Mar 6, - Politics, once upon a time, had conscience as it had the interest of the people at heart but now,a heartless beast. The activity of governing a county should be left to the experts so that we can brood on books, brood on hunger and how to eliminate our high level of poverty, one noisy pupil suggested . This game has rejected ethics and there is nothing like morals.

Democracy, a term associated with politics was once defined by Abraham Lincoln as"Government of the people, by the people and for the people " but in Africa's current situation, it could only be defined as "government of politicians, by the people and for the politicians".

The once peace loving country, Ghana, is now chaotic and pathetic as some politicians use brutal force to get power.The question is ," What treason did we commit that we are condemned to this piteous fate?" We only want the best for our country but it looks like this can never be found.

African politicians have turned politics into a dangerous game, a game that claims innocent lives.Because of politics, we limply lean on a leafless tree.Gone were the days of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the republic of Ghana who used to preach peace during his time of office.Indeed the mighty has fallen, Ghana, the country of peace is now counted among the most corrupt and violent ones.Politics, the monster among men now claim our lives and allow scavengers to perform open post-mortem in an open mortuary without sterilized knives. The next question to consider is "How worse can this get?".

Politicians for the sake of power have now transformed into magicians as they can turn a once life threatening road into asphalt during election periods overnight and when they get what they crave for,they leave us to our fate again.

Because of this robot called politics, who is now a god of lies,we suffer greatly. Politicians use propaganda during rally just to convince us to vote for them,promising to bring heaven to us but ends up ignoring our plight when they get the positions they desire,mocking our fate in their elegant cars and well furnished apartments. Do they admire our sense of endurance?, It is only left for our father in hell to judge them according to their works.

Politics only spells doom.We are victims by chance and not by choice when once peace departed from our land due to politics and so called politicians who only care for their selfish interest. The question is" Are they worth the struggle, effort and time? " They only use us to make stories, write good autobiographies for themselves, take snapshots and bargain on our lives as they broadcast our destituteness to the world.

Politicians use us as baits for their battles during elections. They stir up confusion and run behind their armour leaving us to kill each other for them.Meanwhile, we don't have portable water, good roads, quality education, good health facilities and things that can make life comfortable for us.They tend to the little we have away from us,embezzle our funds and cheat us,I ask again, "Are they worth the struggle, effort and time?" I hope we have answers by now. Let us advise ourselves and leave the beneficiaries of this faceless and brainless monster called politics to fight their battle because justice and fairness have long been banished from this country. Our so called politicians are now planning on matching us boot for boot and who do you think they plan on using for these threats?, It's still you and I. Let's stay away from politics and political violence because we need peace.

Politicians, now sold their soul and conscience to the devil.They only cover the stinking darkness of corruption with fake Act of Random Kindness (ARK) just to be seen as honest and true. Let's avoid political affiliation and dare to tell the truth as it is because at the end,we will be the only ones to suffer the consequences.

We now live in fear of being shot dead by the so called heartless vigilante groups who take the law into their hands to mishandle innocent people because of the support they get from prominent and influential people in politics, is this our Ghana? Isn't our flag red,yellow, black and green? Why then have we allowed politics to lay its ugly hands on the pride of our country colours, turning it bloody.

Politicians quibble about just anything because they know that they can use the blood of innocent people to get to their destination. Just bear with me to prove them wrong and move away from them because they are ravenous and only want our money not our peace of mind.

They use our money to better their lives while our children sleep under torn mosquito nets and some on streets without a roof over their heads.We have all failed the fathers of politics.

I always have premonitions about politics. Sorry for the term robot and sorry to the so called politicians who operate this heartless and unfeeling beast.But truth be told, you (politicians),are not worth the sacrifice.

I am not a pessimist, but a mare peasant who is propelled due to my country's precariousness because of your incompetence.